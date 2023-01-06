Detroit Mercy vs Wright State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 6 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Wright State Raiders will be home to face the Detroit Mercy Titans on Friday in a Horizon League clash. Wright State is up to 8-7 after beating IUPUI 82-68 on the road on Monday. Detroit Mercy were upset by Milwaukee at home on Saturday, dropping their record down to 6-9 on the season. These schools split the season series last year, but in recent history, Wright State has dominated Detroit Mercy, winning six of the previous seven head-to-head meetings.

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Wright State Raiders Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Detroit Mercy Titans +5 (-110) Over 155.5 (-110) +165 Wright State Raiders -5 (-110) Under 155.5 (-110) -200

Odds Courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Wright State Raiders Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Mercy Titans @ Wright State Raiders

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nutter Center

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Wright State Raiders Key Stats

Detroit Mercy have been good offensively, despite a somewhat difficult schedule they've had to endure so far. The Titans average 108.2 per 100 possessions, and leading scorer Antoine Davis is a huge reason they've excelled on this end. Davis averages an impressive 24.6 points per game, the second-highest mark in the nation. He shoots under 40% overall, but he takes and makes a ton of threes. His 4.2 made threes rank third-best in the country, and a lot of the Titans' offense runs through him. Teammate Gerald Liddell has been huge as well, as the senior big man is averaging 16.8 points and 12.8 rebounds over six games. Most of Detroit Mercy's struggles have come defensively, where they allow 110.5 points per 100 possessions and allow opponents to shoot 45.4% from the field. Tonight, they'll need to be much better on defense to stop a hot Wright State team.

Wright State has been very efficient, as they shoot exactly 50% from the field, the 11th-highest rate in the country. They also shoot a solid 35.6% from deep, and senior guard Trey Calvin has contributed a ton to these figures. Calvin averages 18.4 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 50% overall and 26.8% from downtown. Brandon Noel leads the team in rebounding at 6.7 boards per game while adding 11.9 points. The Raiders love to push the pace, which helps them get easy buckets, so look for them to try and execute a similar game plan tonight.

Detroit Mercy Titans vs. Wright State Raiders Betting Prediction

Both schools have been up and down this year, but Detroit Mercy's 2-8 record away from home is worrisome. Wright State loves to play at a fast pace, while Detroit Mercy have the nation's second-leading scorer, so the over is a great play here. Considering that four of the past five head-to-head meetings have gone over, expect both teams to get out and run.

Even though Wright State is just 1-3 in conference play and 0-4 ATS in Horizon League games, Detroit Mercy has been really bad on the road, so expect the Raiders to win and cover on their home floor.

Prediction: Wright State -5 (-110) & Over 155.5 (-110)

