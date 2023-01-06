The Detroit Pistons are reportedly receiving interest in potentially trading star power/small forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic has been a standout for the ailing Detroit outfit this year. He's averaging 21 points per game this season and has been the top scorer in all of the team's past three games.

Most recently, he greatly bolstered the Pistons with 29 points en route to their 122-119 upset win over the Golden State Warriors.

Major teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly eyeing Bojan Bogdanovic for their line-ups. The Croatian star would be a major get for any of these teams.

In the case of the Mavericks, adding Bogdanovic to the fray alongside a best-in-the-league caliber player like Luka Doncic could make them all but unstoppable. For the Lakers, someone like Bogdanovic would've been a perfect fill-in for injured star power forward Anthony Davis at the moment.

For the Pistons, though, this trade could ultimately prove to be regrettable.

What could a Bojan Bogdanovic trade mean for the Pistons?

Considering his high level of work this season, the Pistons would be making a major gamble in letting him go. In the long-term absence of top point/shooting guard Cade Cunningham, Bogdanovic has more often than not led the way on offense.

The team overall have been in dire straits for much of this season. They'll even be the underdogs against the ailing San Antonio Spurs later this week. This is likely due to them travelling to San Antonio for the game as well as their similarly rough win-loss ratio. With this in mind, the notion of dropping the most important player right now seems bizarre.

Unless the team in question that gets Bojan Bogdanovic is going to provide them with someone of a similarly high level in return, this could backfire badly. For now, the Detroit outfit will likely continue to rely heavily on Bogdanovic on the offensive end of the court.

