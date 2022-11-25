Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - November 25 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Detroit Pistons will conclude their longest West Coast road trip of the season when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday, November 25.

The Pistons (5-15) are in last place in the Eastern Conference. However, they have won their past two games. Detroit has struggled offensively, ranking 20th in points per game and 21st in offensive rating. The Pistons have been even worse on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking 28th in opponents points per game and 29th in defensive rating.

The 11-6 Suns have also won their two most recent games and are in first place in the Western Conference. Phoenix has been among the best teams in the NBA on both sides of the ball this season. The Suns have ranked ninth in points per game, third in offensive rating, and sixth in both opponents' points per game and defensive rating.

Detroit is just 2-10 on the road, while Phoenix is 9-1 at home.

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns

Date and Time: Friday, November 25, 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons will be without point guard Cade Cunningham, who remains out with what the team fears may be a shin fracture. Forward Saddiq Bey will also be out for Detroit with a sprained right ankle.

Center Isaiah Stewart is questionable to return from a right big toe sprain, while guard Jaden Ivey is questionable with right knee soreness. Guards Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo are also questionable, with left calf soreness and a non-COVID illness, respectively.

The Phoenix Suns will also be without their point guard, as Chris Paul remains out with right heel soreness. Forward Cam Johnson is also out due to a torn meniscus. Landry Shamet will also remain out with a concussion.

Player Team Status Injury Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons Out Shin Saddiq Bey Detroit Pistons Out Ankle Isaiah Stewart Detroit Pistons Questionable Toe Jaden Ivey Detroit Pistons Questionable Knee Killian Hayes Detroit Pistons Questionable Calf Hamidou Diallo Detroit Pistons Questionable Illness Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Out Heel Cam Johnson Phoenix Suns Out Knee Landry Shamet Phoenix Suns Out Concussion

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Detroit Pistons +12(-110) Over 227(-110) +600 Phoenix Suns -12(-110) Under 227(-110) -850

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Starting 5s

Pistons - PG Killian Hayes, SG Jaden Ivey, SF Bojan Bogdanovic, PF Marvin Bagley III, C Isaiah Stewart

Suns - PG Cameron Payne, SG Devin Booker, SF Mikal Bridges, PF Torrey Craig, C Deandre Ayton

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

The Detroit Pistons have been much more competitive lately, as they have not lost by double figures in over two weeks despite their 2-6 record over that span. Facing the Phoenix Suns on the road will likely end that streak, however. Look for Phoenix to dominate on both ends, winning this contest by at least 13 points.

Prediction: Phoenix Suns -12 (-110)

