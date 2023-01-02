Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Detroit Pistons will continue their five-game road trip when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon tonight.
The Pistons will look to win their second straight game after beating the Timberwolves to close out 2022. It was their fourth straight game exceeding 115 points, and it marked their tenth win of the season.
The Trail Blazers will desperately look to get back on track as they've lost four of five and are losing ground in the standings. Fortunately, they will be back home, where they've won their last three games. A loss tonight would knock the Trail Blazers down to .500.
This will be the first meeting between the teams and the first game for both of them in 2023. Let's look at who is poised to ring in the new year the right way.
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Match Details
Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ Portland Trail Blazers
Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 10:00 p.m. EDT
Venue: Moda Center
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Pistons have three players out tonight, one of which is due to a suspension handed down by the NBA. Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Livers will all be unavailable for Detroit tonight.
The Portland Trail Blazers have a handful of players designated as either questionable or out. Three players are battling an illness, while Nassir Little and Justice Winslow won't be playing due to injuries.
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds
Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Starting 5s
Pistons - PG: Jaden Ivey, SG: Saddiq Bey, SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, PF: Isaiah Stewart, C: Jalen Duren
Trail Blazers - PG: Damian Lillard, SG: Anferee Simons, SF: Josh Hart, PF: Jerami Grant, C: Jusuf Nurkic
Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction
A major problem facing the Pistons this season is stacking wins together. They've only won consecutive games once, and have followed up a win with a loss of at least nine points five times. Detroit has gone 5-16 on the road, and their average road loss is by 13.0 points.
Portland has won four of five at home, and three of those wins were by double digits. They are also the better team along with the more rested team. Portland should have control of this game throughout.
Prediction: Portland Trail Blazers -9.5 (-110)
