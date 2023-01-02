Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - January 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Detroit Pistons will continue their five-game road trip when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon tonight.

The Pistons will look to win their second straight game after beating the Timberwolves to close out 2022. It was their fourth straight game exceeding 115 points, and it marked their tenth win of the season.

The Trail Blazers will desperately look to get back on track as they've lost four of five and are losing ground in the standings. Fortunately, they will be back home, where they've won their last three games. A loss tonight would knock the Trail Blazers down to .500.

This will be the first meeting between the teams and the first game for both of them in 2023. Let's look at who is poised to ring in the new year the right way.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ Portland Trail Blazers

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Moda Center

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Pistons have three players out tonight, one of which is due to a suspension handed down by the NBA. Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Livers will all be unavailable for Detroit tonight.

The Portland Trail Blazers have a handful of players designated as either questionable or out. Three players are battling an illness, while Nassir Little and Justice Winslow won't be playing due to injuries.

Player Team Injury Status Cade Cunningham Pistons Leg Out Killian Hayes Pistons Suspension Out Isaiah Livers Pistons Shoulder Out Greg Brown III Trail Blazers Illness Questionable Keon Johnson Trail Blazers Illness Questionable Nassir Little Trail Blazers Leg Out Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers Illness Questionable Justice Winslow Trail Blazers Ankle Out

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Pistons +9.5 (-110) Over 232.5 (-110) +350 Trail Blazers -9.5 (-110) Under 232.5 (-110) -450

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Pistons vs. Trail Blazers Starting 5s

Pistons - PG: Jaden Ivey, SG: Saddiq Bey, SF: Bojan Bogdanovic, PF: Isaiah Stewart, C: Jalen Duren

Trail Blazers - PG: Damian Lillard, SG: Anferee Simons, SF: Josh Hart, PF: Jerami Grant, C: Jusuf Nurkic

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction

A major problem facing the Pistons this season is stacking wins together. They've only won consecutive games once, and have followed up a win with a loss of at least nine points five times. Detroit has gone 5-16 on the road, and their average road loss is by 13.0 points.

Portland has won four of five at home, and three of those wins were by double digits. They are also the better team along with the more rested team. Portland should have control of this game throughout.

Prediction: Portland Trail Blazers -9.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes