Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Detroit Pistons pay a visit to the AT&T Center on Friday (January 6) in NBA Regular Season action.
In the battle of the strugglers, the Pistons, who are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference standings come into this game on the back of a brilliant win. They defeated the reigning champs, the GS Warriors 122-119. With that win, they improved to a 11-30 record, winning three of their last five. Following this favorable run of form, they have now jumped above the Hornets up to 14th place after staying in bottom place ever since the start of the season.
The Spurs are in a world of trouble. They have now lost three games in succession, the latest of which came against the NY Knicks 117-114. They have now lost seven of their last 10 games, falling to a 12-26 record and 14th place in the Western Conference standings.
Bojan Bogdanovic has been immense for the Pistons over this last four game stretch, averaging upwards of 24 points per game alongside 5 assists and 4 rebounds a night. He has shot the ball with laser-like accuracy, converting over 82% of his free throws and 63% of his three-point attempts.
Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details
Fixture: Detroit Pistons @ San Antonio Spurs
Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 7:00 p.m. EST
Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The Pistons don’t have any injury concerns but one of the Spurs’ best players this season, Devin Vassell is out with a knee injury.
Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds & Spreads
Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting 5s
Pistons: PG Killian Hayes SG Jaden Ivey SF Bojan Bogdanovic PF Isaiah Stewart C Jalen Duren
Spurs: PG Tre Jones SG Romeo Langford SF Keldon Johnson PF Jeremy Sochan C Jakob Poeltl
Pistons vs. Spurs Betting Prediction
This is a very tough one to call. Both sides have struggled massively this season, but the Pistons at the moment are in better form. They have looked much stronger recently, winning three of their last five.
The Spurs haven’t looked convincing at all and are without one of their best players. Down near the bottom of the standings, this game holds a lot of promise and the Pistons should take this one.
Pistons: -105
