Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at the Comerica Park in MLB action. The two teams are at opposite ends of the American League Central standings. The White Sox are pushing hard for the playoffs, whereas the Tigers are just holding on to dear life at this point.

The Tigers have been abysmal this season, lacking consistency and not performing at a high level. They have only won 55 games in the entire season and are languishing at the bottom of the Central division. Their overall record this season is 55-89, with a miserable win percentage of .382.

The Tigers' recent form hasn’t been any better, as they have lost three of their last four games. The solitary win in this period came in the first game of this series against the White Sox. The stakes might not be high for the Tigers, but they will look to end the season positively.

"VICTOR-Y" - Tigers

The White Sox, meanwhile, have been one of the best teams in the American League. They sit in second place in the Central standings, just four games behind the Guardians. Their overall record this season is 74-71, with a .510 win percentage.

The White Sox cannot let their feet off the pedal, as the Minnesota Twins are hot on their trail in third place, only two wins behind. The Chicago side has already let a game slip by in this series and cannot afford to lose any more, as their playoff contention hopes ride on that.

They are one of the few teams this season who have performed better away from home than in their backyard. Their away record is 39-34, which augurs well for their hopes of winning this game. The Sox's recent form has been good, winning six of their last ten outings as they look to seal this three-game series.

"SOX WIN" - White Sox

Jose Abreu and Dylan Cease could be the players to look out for. Abreu has a batting average of .312, the sixth best this season, while Cease has an ERA of 2.16, the third-best in the league.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Match Details.

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Detroit Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, September 17; 6:10 pm ET

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox best picks

The top picks for the game are Eduardo Rodriguez of the Tigers and Johnny Cueto of the White Sox. Rodriguez has an ERA of 4.50, while Cueto has an ERA of 3.09.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD F5 MONEYLINE TOTAL Chicago White Sox -1.5 -150 Under 8 Detroit Tigers +1.5 +120 Over 8

Tigers vs White Sox Final Prediction

The White Sox are the favorites in this one, plain and simple. The Tigers just haven't hit their stride this season and will need to pull off an incredible upset to beat the Sox.

Chicago White Sox: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far