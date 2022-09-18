Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Tigers are in last place in the American League Central with 55 wins at a winning percentage of 0.379. They have a poor home record of 31-44 and are 4-6 in their last 10 matchups.

"Rally comes up short."- Tigers

The White Sox are in second place in the American League Central with 75 wins at a winning percentage of 0.514.They have a positive away record of 40-34 and are 7-3 in their last 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been playing poorly this season. They are very inconsistent with the results. The batters had a miserable season, with most of them having an OPS below 0.700.

Javier Baez, who leads the batting charts for the team, averages 0.239 with 57 RBIs, an OPS of 0.669 and 13 home runs this season. Scoring and pitching has been a major problem for the team.

The White Sox are in the mix for a playoff spot and will try to win this game. They are in good form and will look to win this game. Jose Abreu has been a star for them.

He has an OPS of 0.836,71 RBIs and 15 home runs at an average of 0.309. Dylan Cease leads the pitching charts with an ERA of 2.16, 214 Ks and a WHIP of 1.08. He has a record of 14-7 this season.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox match details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 12:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WHITE SOX -165 -1.5(+110) o8(-107) TIGERS +140 +1.5(-130) u8(-107)

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox best picks

Drew Hutchison will start for the Tigers. He has not played well against the White Sox. He has an ERA of 6.75 and 2 Ks against his name in the last seven days.

The batting strength of the White Sox will be tough to beat.Jose Abreu has 6 RBIs,4 Runs in the last seven days.He will be crucial for the team.

Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox Prediction

There is a lot to gain for the White Sox from this game as they will come all out for a win. The Tigers are struggling and lack consitency.

The last game between the two was a close encounter but the White Sox are more settled as a team and will win the game.

Prediction :- The White Sox will win the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far