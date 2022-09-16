Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, picks, and Prediction - Septemeber 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will face the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of a three-game series at Comerica Park on Friday night at 6:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Tigers are on a four-game losing streak and have already been eliminated. They have no conceivable chance of making it to the playoffs this season. They have had a subpar performance in both aspects of the game, and their team defense hasn't been satisfactory either. They will try to save face in this series against an in-form White Sox unit.

The White Sox won a crucial game last night against the Cleveland Guardians, taking their record to 74-70 and sitting just three games behind the Guardians as the race for the American League Central division heats up. They possess the second-best batting average in the league and will look to take advantage of an underperforming Tigers' bullpen.

The Tigers will start Matt Manning on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 3.73, a 1.22 WHIP, and a W-L of 2-2. This will be his 11th start of the season and the second against the White Sox. In his last outing against the White Sox, he gave up four runs on 10 hits in five IP and registered a loss in the process. He will look to avenge that loss for his struggling side.

The White Sox will give the ball to Lucas Giolito. He has an ERA of 5.18, a 1.49 WHIP, 153 K's and a W-L of 10-9. This will be his 27th start of the season and a fourth against the Tigers. In his previous outings against the Tigers, he gave up nine runs on 14 hits in 17 2/3 innings. He is 1-1 against the Tigers this season and will look to provide a necessary win for his side.

Match Details: Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Friday, September 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -150 -1.5 (+115) Over 7.5 (-120) Detroit Tiger +130 +1.5 (-135) Under 7.5 (+100)

Best Pick: Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

Giolito loves pitching against the Tigers and has struck out their batters at an above-season average K/9 rate in his last three outings against them. Expect Giolito to continue that process and punch out the sub-par unit of the Tigers from the onset.

Pick: Lucas Giolito Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-105)

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

The White Sox will look to attack Manning from the onset to push him off guard and try to get maximum hits in the early innings of the game. Expect the White Sox to take the lead early in the game.

Prediction: White Sox first five innings over 1.5 runs (-150)

