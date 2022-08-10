Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will be at home to face the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. The Tigers lost by a score of 7-0 on Sunday to the Tampa Bay Rays, bringing their record down to 43-67 this year. The Guardians now sit at 56-52 this season after their 1-0 win over the Houston Astros.

Cleveland salvaged a series split with Houston after dropping the first two games of the series. They'll look to carry this momentum into Tuesday's game.

"Gritty win for the Guardiac Kids. #ForTheLand" - CLEGuardians

Tyler Alexander will take the hill Tuesday for the Tigers. He is 2-5 with a 4.04 ERA through six starts and 16 total appearances. He's been much better in relief, but the Guardians' lineup isn't too menacing. Cleveland's offense is averaging 3.4 runs per game in their past seven, which isn't great. Alexander should be able to have another strong outing before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

Shane Bieber gets the nod Tuesday for the Guardians, holding a 6-6 record and a 3.47 ERA. He'll face a Tigers offense that ranks last in the MLB in OPS, home runs, and runs per game.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Shane Bieber, Dirty 94mph Knuckle Curve. Shane Bieber, Dirty 94mph Knuckle Curve. 😨 https://t.co/C94tX9N5AY

"Shane Bieber, Dirty 94mph Knuckle Curve." - Rob Friedman

Bieber has faced Detroit three times this year, and in his career, he has a 2.61 ERA against them. While he hasn't had great success versus the Tigers this year, he has good enough stuff to shut them down this time around.

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -190 -1.5 (-110) Over 7.5 (+100) Detroit Tigers +165 +1.5 (-110) Under 7.5 (-120)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Picks

Bieber was able to notch double-digit Ks last time against Detroit. The Tigers also strike out at the sixth-highest rate in the majors. Bieber struck out exactly eight hitters in his last two starts and should make it three consecutive on Tuesday.

Pick: Shane Bieber Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+118)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

The Guardians have won six of Biebers' previous eight road starts in Detroit. This game should be low-scoring as all six of Alexander's starts have gone under this year. Back Cleveland to stay hot and expect just a handful of runs.

Prediction: Guardians -1.5 (-110) & No Runs First Inning (-130)

