Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - September 3| 2022 MLB Season

Comerica Park plays host to the bottom-of-the-table clash between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals. The serial strugglers of the American League Central take each other on, in the second of a three-game series. The first game of the said series was won by the Tigers. It was a close affair that saw Detroit come out on top, 5-4.

Both teams have been in torrid form of late. The Tigers ended a three-game losing streak with the aforementioned win over their opponents. Meanwhile, the Royals are winless in three.

The Royals have gone 53-80 this season. They have a horrendous 21-43 away record. They have won four of their last 10 games and are looking to level the series with a win tonight.

"Enjoy some sparkling defense from the month of August."- KC Royals

Their best player this season has been Bobby Witt Jr. He has led the team in batting averages (.248), highest RBI (66), most stolen bases (26), and the most runs created (61.18).

The Tigers have gone 51-81 this season, placing at the bottom of the American League Central. They have the exact same away record as their opponents this season. Their home record hasn’t been great either, having only gone 30-38 at Comerica Park this season.

"Had the luck of the Irish tonight." -Tigers

Javier Baez has been the only bright spot in a dim season for the Tigers. Baez has led the team across all metrics this season, with a batting average of .224, most home runs (12), most runs batted in (49), most stolen bases (8) and most runs created (42.30).

Rony Garcia, Tarik Skubal, and Jonathan Schoop are out with long-term injuries.

In the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these sides, the Royals have won six.

Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals Match Details.

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

Date and Time: Saturday, September 3, 6:10 PM EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals best pick

The top picks for the game are Michael Pineda of the Tigers and Jonathan Heasly of the Royals. The former has an ERA of 5.27, and the latter has an ERA of 5.22.

Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Detroit Tigers +1 -104 Over 8.5 Kansas City Royals -1 -120 Under 8.5

Tigers vs Royals Final Prediction:

Both teams have been poor this season. The away team is slightly favored due to their given head-to-head record in the past. Safe to say, the Royals will show up for a big performance.

Kansas City Royals: -1

