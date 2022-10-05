Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners (Double-Header Game 1): Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 4| 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners begin the first game of a double-header on Tuesday (October 4th) at T-Mobile Park. It will be the second game of a four-match series that the Tigers lead 1-0. The Mariners have clinched a Wild Card berth and are looking to end the season on a high, while the Tigers don’t have anything to play for.

In the last game between the two, the Tigers defeated the Mariners 4-3. The result came due to great performances by Bryan Garcia and Javier Baez. Garcia ended the game with 6 strikeouts, while Baez had 2 RBIs.

The Mariners have been great the entirety of the season and are looking to head into the postseason in good form. They have won five of their last 10 games and are looking to add to that tally. Their overall record this season has been 87-72 thus far.

Julio Rodriguez of the Mariners is set to miss out due to injury, while Jesse Winker and Cal Raleigh are deemed questionable.

The Tigers have been pretty poor overall this season, but have come into incredible form late on. They have defied all odds over the past few weeks and taken results where they had no right to. They have won nine of their last 10 fixtures, boosting their overall record up to 66-93 which puts them above the Kansas City Royals in the American League Central standings.

Matt Manning, Kerry Carpenter, and Willi Castro are all set to be absent due to injury.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Match Details.

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Seattle Mariners

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 4, 6:10 PM EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners best pick

Chris Flexen is the top pick for the game. The Mariners pitcher has an ERA of 3.64 and has started 17 games this season, out of which the Mariners have won 8.

Over 3.5 Ks (-124)

Tigers vs Mariners Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Detroit Tigers +1.5 Over 7 +140 Seattle Mariners -1.5 Under 7 -167

Tigers v Mariners Final Prediction:

The Tigers have come into incredible form and look like they can beat anyone in this recent run. The safe bet will still be with the Mariners. They have the pitching advantage, the home advantage - where they have looked formidable, and overall this season, the Mariners have been superior.

Seattle Mariners: -1.5

