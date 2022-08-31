Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: August 31| 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers are in a tussle with the Seattle Mariners and match two of the series is scheduled for Wednesday. The Mariners won Tuesday's engagement in comfortable fashion.

This is a battle of the American League, between Central and Western division teams. On one side, we have the Tigers, placed at the bottom, with a terrible 50-79 record. Things are looking more comfortable in the west as the Mariners enjoy sitting second. Their impressive 71-58 record for the season keeps them away from the other teams. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners have cemented their place in the playoffs.

In all of the AL, the Tigers have the worst away record at 21-43. This is not good enough for their fanbasee. Their only saving grace right now is that they are 5-5 in their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Mariners are 6-4 from their last ten, which is decent. The series between Detroit and Seattle looks like a one-sided affair.

When Detroit hosted Seattle on Tuesday, you could hear the disappointment in the atmosphere. The result of the game displayed what fans felt as the Tigers succumbed to an easy defeat. 3-9 was the final score in favor of the Mariners. As the city prepares to host another encounter, the Tigers are expected to show more grit and determination.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners match details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 07:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners betting odds

These are the authentic odds from Draftkings Sportsbook for the MLB games

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +140 +1.5 (-120) U 8.5 (-115) Seattle Mariners -165 -1.5 (+100) O 8.5 (-105)

Odds are in complete favor of the Mariners.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners pick

Marco Gonzales is in the running to be the pitcher for tonight's game. His recent outings for the Mariners have been decent at an ERA of just under four against formidable opponents. Against a weaker side like the Tigers, expect Gonzales to perform better. Pick of the game.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners prediction

This has to be another victory for the Seattle Mariners. The home team don't really have anything special to offer. It's important to note that the Tigers have lost all of their last six games to the AL west teams. Out of the last nine games for the Mariners, eight have gone over the 8.5 run mark. Expect a similar sort of result for this game as well.

Pick/Prediction: Seatlle Mariners -165

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell