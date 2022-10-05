Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Detroit Tigers will take on the Seattle Mariners for the last time in the MLB regular season at the T-Mobile Park on Wednesday (October 5).

The Mariners ended their two-game losing streak with consecutive wins in Tuesday’s doubleheader against their current opponents. The Tigers were on an incredible run of form, losing their last two but will look to conclude their season on a high.

The Tigers have had a gloomy season thus far, but Javier Baez has performed commendably with a struggling roster.

Baez has contributed massively to the Tigers, taking their horrendous season to better stead late on this season. Baez leads the team with the best batting average (.239), most home runs (17), most RBIs (66), and the most runs created (58.82). Tarik Skubal has also been great this season. He leads them with the most Ks (117).

Matt Manning and Willi Castro are set to miss out due to injury for the Tigers.

A massive reason for the Mariners’ success this season has been the stellar performances of Julio Rodriguez.

He has excelled in the batting department, which is why his team sit in second place in the AL West with a wildcard slot. Their wildcard matchups begin with a three-game series against the Blue Jays.

Rodriguez has the highest batting average (.284) and the most runs created (89.61) of any Mariners player this term. Logan Gilbert has also been instrumental in the Mariners’ success. He has the best ERA (3.20) on the Mariners’ roster.

Jesse Winker is deemed questionable for this game for the Mariners.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Seattle Mariners

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 5; 4:10 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners best pick

Marco Gonzales is the top pick for the game. The Mariners pitcher has an ERA of 4.14 and has started 25 games this season, out of which the Mariners have won 11. He has a WHIP rating of 1.329 and 98 strikeouts this season. He is the top prop for Ks in this game.

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Detroit Tigers +1.5 Over 7 +170 Seattle Mariners -1.5 Under 7 -213

Tigers vs Mariners Final Prediction

Following two consecutive wins in Tuesday’s doubleheader, the Mariners will be ecstatic going into this game, but Detroit will also be looking to end their season on a good note.

The Tigers have won nine of their ten games leading up to yesterday and looked in good touch. However, the Mariners are still the bet to go for. Gonzales has a better record from the mound compared to the Detroit side’s starter, Tyler Alexander.

Seattle Mariners: -1.5

