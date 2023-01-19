Devils vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 19| 2022-23 NHL Season

The New Jersey Devils (29-12-3) are second in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference and are on a five-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the San Jose Sharks (4-3) in their previous outing and will now take on the Seattle Kraken (26-14-4), who are second in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference and are on a two-game losing streak.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated them 5-2 in their last outing as only Vince Dunn and Daniel Sprong could put their names on the scoring charts with a goal each.

The game will be hosted by the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday (January 19) where they will look to end their losing run. New Jersey will be looking for their sixth consecutive win.

New Jersey Devils vs Seattle Kraken: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New Jersey Devils -135 -1.5 (+190) O 6.5 (-105) Seattle Kraken +115 +1.5 (-230) U 6.5 (-115)

New Jersey has found their rhythm once again after slipping a little in between and giving up the first spot to the Carolina Hurricanes in the division. They are 7-2-1 in their last 10. This is a complete turnaround from last season where they finished second to bottom with an overall record of 27-46.

The team has scored a total of 156 goals and conceded 116, a difference of -40.

The Seattle Kraken is also a great example of a team who has completely changed their fortunes this season. They were a team that finished bottom of the division with an overall record of 27-49. They are now 8-2-0 in their last 10 and have managed to score a total of 161 goals while conceding 139, a difference of -22.

New Jersey Devils vs Seattle Kraken: Match Details

Fixture: New Jersey Devils @ Seattle Kraken

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 10:00 p.m ET

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington

New Jersey Devils vs Seattle Kraken: Pick

Jared McCann has been consistently scoring for Seattle this season. He already has 22 goals and has provided 8 assists in 41 games this season.

He has had an impact against New Jersey in the past, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 22 games. Jared will be looking to add to that tally tonight.

Best Pick: Jared McCann Anytime Scorer (+155)

New Jersey Devils vs Seattle Kraken: Prediction

The two teams have faced each other twice in the past and have one win each. This will be their first meeting of the season and the contest looks really close and exciting as both teams are playing really well. Expect a tough fight tonight.

Final Prediction: Total Under 6.5 (-115)

