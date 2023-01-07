Djokovic vs Medvedev Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | Adelaide International 1 2023 | ATP 250

On January 7, 2023, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic will square off in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1. It will be their 13th encounter, with the Serbian legend holding an 8-4 head-to-head advantage.

In their most recent meeting, the Serb prevailed 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6 (2) in the round-robin segment of the ATP Finals in Turin.

Djokovic vs Medvedev Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Novak Djokovic -205 -2.5 (-125) Over 22.5 (-130) Daniil Medvedev +165 +2.5 (-110) Under 22.5 (-105)

Djokovic vs Medvedev Match Details

Fixture: Novak D vs Daniil M

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 5:00 AM ET

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Center, Adelaide, Australia

Djokovic vs Medvedev Key Stats

In the opening round of the ATP 250 tournament, Novak defeated France's Constant Lestienne 6-3, 6-2, to kick off his 2023 season. Then, he won 7-6(3), 7-6(5) over Quentin Halys to get to the quarterfinals.

The seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov was the opponent here, and the Serb defeated him 6-3 after fending off three break points. Early in the second set, both players traded breaks, leaving the score at 3-3. However, Novak triumphed 6-4 to make it to the semifinals after making a crucial break.

At the Adelaide International 1, Daniil was able to defeat Lorenzo Sonego in his opening encounter when the Italian was forced to leave the match early in the second set due to injury. Daniil was seeded third overall.

The world No. 7 then defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to set up a matchup against fellow countryman Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. On his first serve of the game, he held off two break opportunities to win the opening set 6-3.

Khachanov rallied and broke Daniil, giving him a 2-1 lead. The world No. 7 rallied, breaking him twice and winning 6-3 to reach the semifinals.

Djokovic vs Medvedev Betting Prediction

The match between Novak and Daniil on Saturday promises to be another thrilling one. They have recently played several competitive matches. The Russian will undoubtedly find it challenging to manage the Serb's serve, groundstrokes, and return game. Not to mention, from a mental standpoint, he appears to be at his best, which will make things more difficult for Medvedev.

The 26-year-old is perhaps the best defender in the world, but he also has a strong shooting stroke and the ability to rapidly transition from defense to offense. The Serb should defeat the World No. 7 and guarantee his spot in the Adelaide International 1 championship match given how well he is playing right now.

Pick: Novak Djokovic -2.5 (-125)

