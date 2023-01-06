On Friday, January 6, the top seed Novak Djokovic will compete against Denis Shapovalov in the Adelaide International 1 quarterfinals.

The Serb played a little less tennis in 2022, but he still had a successful season, taking home wins at Wimbledon, the Italian Open, and the ATP Finals, among others.

Djokovic vs Shapovalov Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Novak Djokovic -650 -4.5 (-105) Over 21.5 (-125) Denis Shapovalov +425 +4.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (-110)

Djokovic vs Shapovalov Match Details

Fixture: Novak Djokovic vs Denis Shapovalov

Date and Time: Friday, January 6, 5 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Drive Tennis Center, Adelaide, Australia

Djokovic vs Shapovalov Key Stats

At the Adelaide International 1, Novak won his opening match against France's Constant Lestienne, 6-3, 6-2, to kick off his 2023 season. In the second round, he played Quentin Halys, another Frenchman, and was broken early in the first set. He fought back, though, and eventually won the set in a tiebreak.

Halys saved a match point during the tense second set to force a third tiebreaker. Novak won 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals.

During the 2022 season, Denis put on some outstanding performances, making it all the way to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the Italian Open, where he defeated Rafael Nadal.

The Canadian lost against Yoshihito Nishioka and Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna and the Korean Open, respectively. As Canada defeated Australia in the Davis Cup final, he contributed to their victory.

Denis and Novak have faced each other seven times, with Novak holding a 7-0 advantage in those encounters. The Serb prevailed 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 in their most recent encounter, which took place in the semifinals of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Djokovic vs Shapovalov Betting Prediction

Given his current form and winning history versus Denis, Novak will enter the match as the clear favorite. Despite this, the Canadian shouldn't be written off because he has repeatedly demonstrated over the previous few years that he can compete with the best players.

Because of how much better Novak has gotten over the years, it will be difficult for any player to keep up with him. But the Serb's greatest weapon has always been his mindset; he never loses his composure, and it takes something truly spectacular to set him off.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion could have it tough going against an outstanding Canadian player. Given his recent performances, it's difficult to imagine Novak losing to him. Count on Novak to win this one and cover the point spread.

Pick: Novak -4.5 (-105)

