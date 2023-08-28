DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Snag $200 in Bonus Bets before launch

Are you looking to get into online sports betting action this college football season? The DraftKings Kentucky promo code prelaunch promo code is your chance to do so.

This promo code promises you $200 worth of bets just for signing up early.

The DraftKings Kentucky promo code gives you a fantastic start with $200 worth of bonus bets for all pre-registrants.

Be advised that once online sports betting in Kentucky goes live, this offer will expire, so don't hesitate.

How to use the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code?

You only need to use the DraftKings Kentucky promo code during sign-up.

Once you sign up using the link, Your account will have eight $25 Bonus Bets waiting for you. These Bonus Bets will be clearly marked in your account, so you can't miss them.

Remember, sportsbook bonuses are not for withdrawing; they're designed for you to place bets with.

However, they are not straight-up cash. They are like a credit line for placing bets when Kentucky sports betting goes live on September 28.

How do Bonus Bets work at DraftKings Kentucky?

Let's clarify the rules around Bonus Bets. Firstly, you can't convert these Bonus Bets into cash by simply withdrawing them. They are there for you to place bets, so use them in a wager at least once.

When you win a bet, you'll receive the profits, but not the original $25 stake. This means you should try and maximize the value of these Bonus Bets.

They also have a time restriction. You have exactly seven days, or 168 hours, from when they land in your account to use them.

Once the time expires, these Bonus Bets will disappear, so use them wisely. Plan your bets strategically and act without delay to utilize this offer fully.

This DraftKings Kentucky promo is a one-time-only offer and it won't come around again.

So, when you get it, use it wisely and carefully. A repeat of this offer for the same customer is not on the table, so make sure every one of those eight $25 Bonus Bets counts.

How to use Bonus Bets to bet on Kentucky football?

The Wildcats are showing promise this season, especially with improvements on the offensive line.

Promising new players such as Devin Leary at quarterback and a better offensive line are major assets. Their top five receivers are also returning, and under the guidance of Mark Stoops and Brad White, the defense remains robust and reliable.

If you bet $10 in Bonus Bets on Kentucky football, achieving more than 7.5 wins at odds of +120. If Kentucky exceeds that, you'll gain $12. But don't expect to keep the original $10 Bonus Bet. If Kentucky fails, the Bonus Bet is gone. No cash is lost, just the bonus.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+. Physically present in KY. Eligibility restrictions apply. Subject to regulatory and licensing requirements. New customers who successfully sign up will receive $200 in Bonus Bets on launch day. Bonus Bets expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x and stake is not included in winnings. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook/ky.