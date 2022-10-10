DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $200 in free bets if your money line bet wins on NFL when you join DraftKings for Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

DraftKings Promo Code offers users a chance to bet $5 and win $200 in free bets if your money line bet wins. Start with Monday Night NFL action between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is scheduled for Monday (October 10).

Follow this to see the offer unfold. (no promo code required)

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) have started the season on a positive note. Their last outing was a great routing for the team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (41-31). They play a struggling Las Vegas team with three losses and a win to their name. The Moneyline suggests a clear win for the Chiefs (-345) against the Raiders (+285). This is a great way to kickstart the proceedings and win a Moneyline bet to avail the exciting offer.

How DraftKings Promo Code and Free Bets Work

Start with a minimum of $5 and win your Moneyline bet. After winning the bet, users will get $200 as free bets. Users can use those extra $$ to increase their future earnings. Feel free to go to this and see for yourself.

The Monday Night NFL game is an easy matchup to begin with. Kansas City are favorites to win the game against a weak Las Vegas team. New bettors can use this opportunity to win an easy first bet and use the free bets option. However, it is important to note that the extra $200 can only be used on a single bet and not on small multiple wagers.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up

Users can now follow a quick and easy procedure:

Follow this Enter personal details (Ids, address, email-id, number) Make your first deposit Start betting

Important Note

Many states have banned sports betting. It is important to know if the state you are in has made sports betting legal or not. Trying to find an area where it is illegal will result in inactivity of all sorts. So make sure your geographical area supports betting on sports games.

DraftKings provides all its users with a premium experience with an amazing app that has a great user interface, making betting a wonderful experience.

DraftKings Promo Code: Evergreen

The Evergreen Promo Code gives an opportunity to all the new users to get a deposit bonus of up to $1000. Only those who will be signing up for the first time will get the bonus. Just visit this and check the Evergreen offer.

Poll : 0 votes