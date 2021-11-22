NFL DFS picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for November 22 | NFL Week 11

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are vulnerable after last week's loss and the New York Giants could be healthy enough to keep this Week 11 matchup interesting in FanDuel and DraftKings fantasy football tournaments.

FanDuel and DraftKings are modernized fantasy football tournaments where you create a new, fresh lineup each week or even for each game. Just simply set your lineup consisting of players from the Buccaneers and Giants, and stay under the salary caps.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, while DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000. Single-game tournaments are a bit different, as you pick five players (FanDuel) or six players (DraftKings) from any offensive skill position, defense and kicker, with one being an MVP who earns 1.5x points for your team.

Here are some tips to build the best fantasy football lineup in FanDuel and DraftKings based on Monday Night Football on November 22, 2021.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings fantasy football lineup advice for NFL Week 11's Monday Night Football

MVP/Captain - RB Leonard Fournette - $11,500 (FanDuel)/$15,000 (DraftKings)

Andy Holloway @andyholloway Leonard Fournette is 5th among fantasy RB's with 38 receptions thus far. Swift leads the way with 50. Leonard Fournette is 5th among fantasy RB's with 38 receptions thus far. Swift leads the way with 50.

The Buccaneers can't truly be trusted after last week's failure against the Washington Football Team. Yes, they faced the top-ranked pass defense, but that defense hasn't been really effective for most of the season.

Moreover, Antonio Brown is out for Tampa Bay again. Leonard Fournette is one of the few players in this game who can be seen as a good player worthy of 1.5x points for your fantasy football team. The Giants are 'so-so' against the run, and Fournette has had a good season thus far.

QB Tom Brady - $17,000 (FanDuel)/$11,200 (DraftKings)

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Tom Brady is (+350) to win MVP 👀 Tom Brady is (+350) to win MVP 👀 https://t.co/KjzVbipRyq

Tom Brady struggled last week without players like Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski on the field. New York are 18th against the pass, but Brown is still inactive, and Gronkowski is questionable to play. But this is still Tom Brady, and it's hard to see him having two consecutive bad games. He should connect with Chris Godwin for a decent fantasy football performance for both men.

WR Chris Godwin - $12,500 (FanDuel)/$9,400 (DraftKings)

PFF TB Buccaneers @PFF_Buccaneers Chris Godwin this season:



13 missed forced tackles

T-🥇among WR



🤯🤯🤯 Chris Godwin this season:13 missed forced tacklesT-🥇among WR 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/pcjPAcX1nf

Speaking of Chris Godwin, he should benefit from Antonio Brown not playing and Gronk not being at 100%. He had two consecutive 100-yard games (with a touchdown) before having 57 yards last week against Washington.

He still had eight targets, and managed nine points in fantasy football. Godwin should have close to 100 yards again this week.

WR Kenny Golladay - $9,500 (FanDuel)/$7,000 (DraftKings)

TheGiantsWire @TheGiantsWire New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay admits he’s frustrated with his lack of touchdowns (zero) this season. giantswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/19/new… New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay admits he’s frustrated with his lack of touchdowns (zero) this season. giantswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/19/new…

You can't run with the entire Tampa Bay offense for your fantasy football lineup, and Kenny Golladay is finally healthy. He had just three targets last week, and Daniel Jones only threw 20 times. Being healthy for consecutive games is a major plus, and the Giants could decide to lean more on the pass as Saquon Barkley is still banged up.

TE Evan Engram - $8,000 (FanDuel)/$6,600 (DraftKings)

Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants

Evan Engram hasn't been much of a streaming option this season, but he could be a decent tight end this week in fantasy football.

Engram has scored in his last two games, despite only totaling 53 yards in those games. The Buccaneers still have a very porous secondary that Daniel Jones should look to take advantage of. Engram could be an under-the-radar top-10 tight end in Week 11 of the 2021-22 NFL season.

WR Jaelon Darden - $600 (DraftKings)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

Your fantasy football lineup is pretty stacked at this point, so you can get away with using the little salary cap left to draft Jaelon Darden.

His season-high is just three fantasy football points from two targets, one catch and 29 yards. With Brown out, Darden has seen a bit more action, and he could get a deep pass that makes his $600 price tag worth it.

Total Budgets: $58,500 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,800 of $50,000 DraftKings.

