DraftKings Promo Code: Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000 on today's NBA Games - December 2, 2022

The current NBA season has been amazing, and the new DraftKings promo code is just what the bettors need! Now is the ideal time to register with DraftKings as they are offering a deposit bonus of up to $1,000. This offer is only available to new DraftKings Sportsbook users for a limited time.

To avail this offer, simply click the link below.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA: What is It all about?

DraftKings Sportsbook runs a number of promotions for its customers. Let's discuss the accessibility of promo codes. Bettors must register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook and verify their email address before they can access the promo codes.

Use the promo code to receive a deposit bonus of up to $500 at Daily Fantasy Sports.

Sportsbook: Enter the promo code to receive a $1,000 deposit bonus.

Casino: Make the first deposit using the promo code to receive a 100% match bonus up to $2,000 and $50 in free casino credits.

How do I Claim DraftKings Promo Code for Today's NBA Games?

It's simple to take advantage of the DraftKings promo code deal. Just do the following:

Click on any of the links on this page can be clicked to claim the deal.

Establish a DraftKings account and complete any required identification verification procedures.

This unique DraftKings promotion doesn't require a coupon code! It is accessible to new consumers who make a $5 minimum deposit and is rather straightforward. Following the initial deposit, the sportsbook will increase the deposit amount in the bettor's sports account by 20%, up to $1,000.

However, there is a 25x wagering requirement before the bonus can be withdrawn. This means that before the bonus money becomes withdrawable, Bettors must place a minimum of $25,000 worth of bets with the sportsbook.

What bets can be placed with DraftKings Sportsbook to qualify for this promo code offer?

Bettors can wager on moneylines, point spreads, and prop bets in this promo. One game where this can be used is Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns. Houston are set to travel to the Footprint Center to take on the Suns in a Western Conference matchup.

The Rockets are struggling as they are last in the West with a 5-16 record, but shooting guard Jalen Green is doing well with 21.3 points per game so far. The Suns are trying to continue adding distance between them and the rest of the West with a 15-6 record, with shooting guard Devin Booker is coming off a 51-point performance against Chicago Bulls.

Hurry and make the most of this promo code offer by simply clicking the link below!

Poll : 0 votes