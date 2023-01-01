Drake vs Missouri State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | Missouri Valley | College Basketball

On Sunday, the Drake Bulldogs will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference competition when they travel to Missouri to play the Missouri State Bears.

The Bulldogs enter this contest with a record of 11-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Bears, who are currently 6-7, have won their last two games to improve to 2-1 in conference play. 2:00 PM EST is the time for the first tap.

Drake vs Missouri State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Drake Bulldogs -140 -2.5 (-115) Over 133.5 (-110) Missouri State Bears +120 +2.5 (-105) Under 133.5 (-110)

Drake vs Missouri State Match Details

Fixture: Drake Bulldogs at Missouri State Bears

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: JQH Arena, Springfield, MO

Drake vs Missouri State Key Stats

Before entering MVC play, the Bulldogs enjoyed a strong non-conference run, going 9-2. The Bulldogs, who have a 2-1 record so far this year, hope to win the conference title.

On Sunday, the Bulldogs will be attempting to earn their third victory in conference play and the group's first victory away from home this year. They arrive with the nation's 148th-ranked scoring offense. The Bulldogs are only ranked 245th in the nation on three-point shooting this year.

The Bulldogs are 195th in the nation in terms of rebounds per game. They are the 93rd-ranked scoring defense in the country, defensively. They are 68th in three-point defense, but they are incredibly strong on the outside.

In conference play, the Bears appear to be picking up steam after a fairly sluggish start to the season. The Bears are currently 2-1 in conference play despite having a 6-7 overall record. In their most recent contest, they defeated Northern Iowa 79-67 to earn a solid road victory.

With a win in this game, the Bears, who are 3-2 at home this season, will return to.500 and improve to 3-1 in conference play. The Bears would prefer to continue their recent hot shooting, which they showed in their previous game. The Bears' scoring offense this season is ranked a mere 285th overall. They rank 198th in the nation on three-point shooting, slightly outperforming the Bulldogs.

Drake vs Missouri State Betting Prediction

Additionally, the Bears haven't turned the ball over thus far and have been effective on both ends of the court. I appreciate the Bears' capacity to manage the glass and the game's tempo at home. It will be slow, very slow, if the Bears control the tempo.

The pace of the game should be in the 60s, according to the Bears, who are rated 341st in the nation. I predict the Bears will defeat the 11-3 Bulldogs at home in a small upset.

Pick: Missouri State Bears +2.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes