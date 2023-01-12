Drexel vs Stony Brook Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 12 | CAA | College Basketball

For the first time since the Seawolves entered the CAA, the Drexel Dragons (9–7) take on the Stony Brook Seawolves (6–10).

This game takes place on Thursday at the Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Long Island.

Drexel vs Stony Brook Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Drexel Dragons -210 -5.5 (-110) Over 125 (-110) Stony Brook Seawolves +180 +5.5 (-110) Under 125 (-110)

Drexel vs Stony Brook Match Details

Fixture: Drexel Dragons at Stony Brook Seawolves

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Drexel vs Stony Brook Key Stats

The Dragons are 7-2 at home and 1-3 away from home this year. They are ranked 177th in the country with a 328-strength schedule. They are 3-1 in the CAA, which puts them in a tie for third with Hofstra. The Dragons haven't faced any of the elite CAA teams yet, with the exception of Towson, who defeated them 64-58 at home on January 5.

The Dragons dominated Monmouth 67-35 last Saturday as part of a significant comeback. They are only making 41.7% of their field goals and 31.7% of their arc shots. They further harm themselves by making only 66.7% of their free throw attempts.

Following an 18-14 overall record and a 10-8 record in the America East last year, the Seawolves are making their CAA debut this year. They have won against Monmouth (67-56) and Northeastern (65-61) to go 2-1 in the CAA. On Saturday, they hosted Towson, the preseason favorite, and lost 67-55 despite being the underdog by 5.5 points.

The Seawolves' field goal and three-point shooting deficiencies are their main sources of offense. They are weak on defense, giving up 68.3 points per contest and allowing opponents to shoot 41.6% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc. Their turnover margin is 12th in the CAA, and their assist-to-turnover ratio is 11th, so they also have turnover problems.

Drexel vs Stony Brook Betting Prediction

The Seawolves discovered against Towson on Saturday that they are still adjusting to the tougher CAA. Even though they could be better on defense, the Dragons aren't quite as physically strong. Williams should be kept away from basketball, and the Seawolves must limit his offensive rebounds.

The Seawolves can make it more challenging because of their height, and Fitzmorris (29%) and Sarvan (33%) can remove him from the canvas by making threes. The Dragons have encountered difficulties along the way and will do so again. Take on the Seawolves ATS tonight.

Pick: Stony Brook Seawolves +5.5 (-110)

