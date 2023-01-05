Drexel vs. Towson Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two CAA teams trending in opposite directions are meeting up tonight, as the Drexel Dragons have taken a short trip south to take on the Towson Tigers.

Drexel has won three straight to push their record to 8-6. All three of the wins came at home, including two over conference opponents. A win tonight will keep them unbeaten in CAA play.

Towson is amid a five-game losing streak heading into tonight's matchup, including two in a row at home. Their most recent loss was in overtime, their first CAA contest of the season. They have dropped to 8-6 this season. Tonight is an excellent opportunity for them to bounce back against a familiar foe.

This game could serve as a gut check for both schools. Let's see if the Dragons will stay hot, or if the Tigers will stop the bleeding.

Drexel vs. Towson Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Drexel +7.5 (-118) Over 125.5 (-110) +245 Towson -7.5 (-104) Under 125.5 (-110) -310

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Drexel vs. Towson Match Details

Fixture: Drexel Dragons @ Towson Tigers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 7:00 pm EST

Venue: SECU Arena

Drexel vs. Towson Key Stats

Towson has won 10 of the last 12 games against Drexel.

Drexel has been great at limiting opposing scoring this season. They hold their opponents to 60.9 points per game, the 22nd-best mark in the nation. They have held their last five opponents to under 60 points and walked away from four of those games victorious.

Towson has been slightly better offensively this season. They are scoring 69.4 points per game and shooting 43.9% from the floor. Drexel has scored 66.4 points per game and shooting 41.9% this season.

Towson is holding their opponents to 67.7 points per game (146th) but allowing them to hit 36.2% of threes (312th).

The teams are nearly identical on the glass. Towson is averaging 36.8 rebounds per game, while Drexel is averaging 36.4.

Drexel vs. Towson Betting Prediction

Drexel is playing better right now and is a tough nut to crack defensively. In two of Towson's losses during their current slide, they were favored by more than five points. They just aren't playing well right now, and even if they were to beat Drexel as they're accustomed to, it'll have to be hard-fought. This game will probably be close.

Prediction: Drexel +6.5 (-110)

