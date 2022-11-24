The Duke Blue Devils will face the Oregon State Beavers on the road. The Blue Devils are 4-1 for the season, while the Beavers are 3-1. This is a matchup between a team from the ACC and another from the Pac-12. With the Blue Devils are going into this one as 21.5-point favorites, it will be interesting to see whether the Beavers can pull off an upset, which they are highly capable of.

Duke vs Oregon State Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Duke Blue Devils -21.5 (-110) Over 138 (-110) Oregon State Beavers +21.5 (-110) Under 138 (-110)

Duke vs Oregon State Match Details

Fixture: Duke at Oregon State

Date and Time: Thursday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon

Duke vs Oregon State State Key Stats

In their last outing, the Blue Devils defeated the Bellarmine Knights by a score of 74-57. Duke failed to cover the spread and hit the under in total points. They are scoring 77 points on average and giving up 53.2 points. The Blue Devils' three-point percentage is good, standing at 76.5%, and they are currently ranked eighth in the country in terms of raking in those rebounds, which stands at 41.2 rebounds per game.

Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach are leading the charge for the Blue Devils this season. Kyle is averaging 15.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg, and 1.4 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Jeremy Roach is averaging 3.6 APG, 1.4 blocks per game, and 12.2 points per game. The Blue Devils' defense has simply been immaculate this season, and the guards have done a good job of marking their man on the court.

The Beavers lost to the Portland State Vikings in their most recent game. The Beavers are averaging 70.5 points per game on offense and giving up 64.5 points on defense. Their free throw percentage stands at 75.9%, and they have heavily restricted their opponents from scoring at will, which has resulted in the Beavers keeping their opponents to a 36.8% field goal percentage.

Glenn Taylor Jr. and Jordan Pope have led the offense in scoring. Taylor is averaging 16.2 points per game, whereas Pope is averaging 3.8 APG, 1.8 steals per game, and 15.5 points per game. They currently sit in fifth place in the Pac-12. The Beavers have outperformed themselves defensively when compared to their performances in the previous season.

Duke vs Oregon State Betting Prediction

The over has been hit nine times in the Blue Devils' ten previous games. They are 8-1-1 ATS in their last ten games. The Beavers tend to hit overs in their games; they are 1-4 ATS in their last five games. With both teams scoring at will this season, this game should be a high-scoring one, despite the fact that they both possess strong defenses.

Pick: Over 138 (-110)

