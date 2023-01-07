Duke vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | ACC | College Basketball

After visiting the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon, the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils will be hoping to avenge a road setback at NC State. The Blue Devils have dropped two of their previous three contests, including a defeat to NC State on Wednesday by a score of 24 points. The Eagles, who defeated Notre Dame by seven points on Tuesday, have won three of their previous four games.

Duke vs Boston College Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Duke Blue Devils -540 -9.5 (-110) Over 133 (-110) Boston College Eagles +390 +9.5 (-110) Under 133 (-110)

Duke vs Boston College Match Details

Fixture: Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Conte Forum, Massachusetts

Duke vs Boston College Key Stats

In the first season under head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils had a good start. With their two defeats coming against Kansas and Purdue, perhaps the top two teams in college basketball, the Blue Devils won 10 of their first 12 games. During that time, they also defeated Iowa and then-No. 25 Ohio State.

Prior to Christmas, they suffered losses to Wake Forest and NC State, but have dropped two of their previous three games going into the showdown on Saturday. The Blue Devils were 5-point favorites in the blowout defeat to NC State on Wednesday. In six seasons, the Blue Devils have not dropped their opening three ACC away games.

The Eagles have already met the Blue Devils this season, losing a 75-59 decision on Dec. 3 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. At the time, the Eagles were in the middle of a four-game losing streak, during which they also suffered defeats to Nebraska, New Hampshire, and Villanova.

With three victories in their previous four games, including an overtime victory over Virginia Tech on December 21, they have recovered. The Eagles lost by 14 points to Syracuse in the game after that, but on Tuesday they defeated Notre Dame by a score of 70-63. The Eagles are coming to the end of a six-game span that included five home games.

Duke vs Boston College Betting Prediction

Despite just covering the spread twice in their previous six games, the Blue Devils will continue to have bettors backing them. When these teams faced off in December, the Eagles won the game as significant outside underdogs, and the Devils' main road problems occurred.

I'm not prepared to wager on this youthful club, which is a double-digit road underdog and is led by a first-year head coach. Take the Eagles to win this one and cover the spread.

Pick: Boston College Eagles +9.5 (-110)

