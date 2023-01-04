Duke vs. NC State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 4 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The #16 Duke Blue Devils will continue their inaugural post-Coach K season tonight when they take a short trip to Raleigh to face the NC State Wolfpack.

Duke dropped their only road game of the season when they lost at Wake Forest by 11 points on December 20th. It was the first and only ACC loss Duke has suffered so far this season. They bounced back with a win over Florida State last time out and will look to keep it going.

NC State lost its last game of 2022 to Clemson, ending a three-game losing streak. Being back on their home court should help them bounce back, as they've won four in a row at home. The Wolfpack are no strangers to playing ranked teams this season, so this will just be another test.

Both teams will be looking to kick off 2023 with a win. Let's see how these two schools match up.

Duke vs. NC State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Duke -5.0 (-110) Over 144.5 (-110) -210 NC State +5.0 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110) +175

Odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Duke vs. NC State Match Details

Fixture: Duke Blue Devils @ NC State Wolfpack

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 7:00 pm EST

Venue: PNC Arena

Duke vs. NC State Key Stats

This game is a clash between an explosive offense and a stout defense.

NC State has scored 79.5 points per game this season, 43rd in the nation. Their efficiency isn't the greatest, but they get shots up every night. They are averaging 63.5 field goal attempts per game, 28th in the country.

Getting a lot of extra possessions and transition looks are key, and their active hands help with that. They get 8.9 steals per game, 43rd in the NCAA.

Duke is defensively minded, holding enemy teams to 60.9 points per game, which ranks 23rd. They hold opponents to 40.6% shooting (72nd) and 27.8% from beyond the arc (13th).

Duke scores 73.9 points per game (148th), but their three-point shooting is pretty weak, as they only knock down 32.6% of attempts (252nd).

Duke vs. NC State Betting Prediction

Duke only had one opportunity to prove themselves on the road, and they failed. NC State stood toe-to-toe with Kansas and Miami, both schools ranked higher than Duke, and neither of those games were at home. The Wolfpack apply pressure, and that may rattle a young team that isn't used to playing on the road yet.

Prediction: NC State +5.0 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes