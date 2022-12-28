Duquesne vs Dayton Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Duquesne Dukes will take on the Dayton Flyers in the NCAA at the University of Dayton Arena on Tuesday (December 28).

The Dukes are off to an amazing 10-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're second in the Atlantic 10 Conference and on a three-game winning streak. They're coming off a 74-57 win against the Winthrop Eagles in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Dayton Flyers are on an 8-5 start to the season and seventh in the same conference. The Flyers are on a three-game winning streak and earned a 88-46 victory against the Alcorn State Braves in their last outing.

Duquesne Dukes vs Dayton Flyers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Duquesne Dukes +320 +9 (-110) O 131.5 (-110) Dayton Flyers -400 -9 (-110) U 131.5 (-110)

The Dukes started the season on a positive note with ten wins and only three losses. The losses came against No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (77-52), Marshall Thundering Herd (82-71) and New Mexico State Aggies (73-60).

The team has been decent on offense, averaging 76.5 points per game, which ranks 110th, while conceding 70.8 points per outing, which ranks 235th in the nation.

The Flyers, meanwhile, have eight wins and five losses this season. They suffered losses against the UNLV Runnin' Rebels (60-52), No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers (43-42), NC State Wolfpack (76-64), BYU Cougars (79-75) and Virginia Tech Hokies (77-49).

The team has performed below par on offense, averaging only 66.8 points per game, while conceding even less, only 58.9 points per outing, which ranks 14th in the nation.

Duquesne Dukes vs Dayton Flyers: Match Details

Fixture: Duquesne Dukes @ Dayton Flyers

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28; 07:00 pm ET

Venue: University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio

Duquesne Dukes vs Dayton Flyers: Prediction

The Dukes are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games away from home after playing three or more home games in a row. They're also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games played on a Wednesday.

Duquesne, meanwhile, has a terrible 2-8 record against Dayton in their last ten meetings. However, current form suggests the Dukes could have the upper hand even if they;re away tonight. Expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Dukes +9 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes