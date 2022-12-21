East Tennessee State vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | College Basketball

The East Tennessee State Buccaneers will take on the LSU Tigers in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Buccaneers have a 4-8 record and are expected to finish last in the Southern Conference.

The Tigers are 10-1 for the season and look like serious contenders to win the SEC. They defeated the Winthrop Eagles in their last game but failed to cover the spread as 15.5-point favorites. The Buccaneers lost by a point against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs and failed to cover the spread as 1.5-point favorites.

East Tennessee State vs LSU Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under East Tennessee State Buccaneers +900 +15.5 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) LSU Tigers -1700 -15.5 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110)

East Tennessee State vs LSU Match Details

Fixture: ETSU Buccaneers at LSU Tigers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

East Tennessee State vs LSU Key Stats

The Buccaneers are allowing an average of 68.7 points per game while limiting their opponents to shooting 44.5% from the field and 32.7% from three-point range. The Buccaneers' defense will be put to the test when playing a challenging opponent like the Tigers. While they average 35.2 rebounds per game, the Buccaneers are allowing their opponents an average of 29.8 rebounds.

In addition to shooting 45.9% from the field and 30.9% from beyond the arc, the Buccaneers averaged 71.3 points per game. Jordan King, who averages 13.2 points per game, is the team's leading scorer.

With a field goal percentage of 46.2% overall and 36.4% from beyond the arc, the Tigers averaged 73.1 points per game. The Tigers' top scorer averages 18.5 points per game, and that player is KJ Williams. From beyond the arc, they are scoring 48.8% of the time.

Only 63.5 points are surrendered per game on average by the Tigers, who rank 62nd nationally. The Tigers' opponents are making 41.7% of their field goals and 29.5% of their three-point attempts. The average number of rebounds for the Tigers per game is 35.2, while the average number for their opponents is 29.2.

East Tennessee State vs LSU Betting Prediction

The Tigers will defeat the Buccaneers at home on Wednesday, but they have historically struggled to cover the spread when they are double-digit favorites. The Buccaneers will be the target of this.

In the last four games in which they were favored by 12 points or more, the Tigers have failed to cover the spread each time. But pick the Buccaneers to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: East Tennessee State Buccaneers +15.5 (-110)

