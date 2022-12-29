East Tennessee State vs. Wofford Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium will host a Southern Conference NCAAB matchup between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers and the Wofford Terriers on Thursday, December 29th.

The Buccaneers are a putrid 4-9 this season and are on a five-game losing streak after coming off a 72-68 road loss against the LSU Tigers last Wednesday. The Terriers are 8-5 this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after a 67-62 road win against the Texas A&M Aggies last Tuesday.

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Wofford Terriers Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under ETSU Buccaneers +210 +5.5 (-110) Over 139 (-110) Wofford Terriers -250 -5.5 (-110) Under 139 (-110)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Wofford Terriers Match Details

Fixture: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Wofford Terriers

Time and date: Thursday, December 29; 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, SC

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Wofford Terriers Key Stats

The Buccaneers are a solid offensive team, averaging 71 points per game. They distribute the basketball pretty well, as they average 13.6 assists over the course of the season.

Sophomore forward Jalen Haynes has led the team, averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 27.7 minutes per game. He is able to do a little bit of everything.

Their defense has been doing a decent job as they're allowing 68.9 points per game. The Buccaneers have been decent, forcing 3.1 blocks and 7.2 steals per game. They need to continue to be aggressive in order to bump those numbers up.

The Terriers are a great offensive team as they are scoring 76.5 points per outing and shooting an outstanding 47.7% from the field. Freshman guard Jackson Paveletzke has been doing well, averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.7 steals per game in 32.6 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing well throughout the year as they have given up 67.2 points per game. They need to do better as they're forcing 1.9 blocks and 5.9 steals per game up to this point.

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Wofford Terriers Best Picks and Prediction

The Terriers are the better team on the floor and should be able to slow down Jalen Haynes enough to make East Tennessee State question what they can do. The Bucs are a brutal 3-8 ATS this season while the Terriers are a dominant 7-3 ATS. There is a huge difference on that front as well. The favorite has covered in five of the last six games in this match-up. Go with the Wofford Terriers to cover the spread at home.

Pick: Terriers -5.5 (-110)

