Eastern Kentucky vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread and Picks - January 2 | ASUN | College Basketball

At the KSU Convocation Center, a collegiate basketball matchup between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and Kennesaw State Owls will take place on Monday. The Owls won the matchup between these teams in March last year by a score of 82-73.

The Owls defeated the Central Arkansas Bears in their most recent game and covered the spread as the 10-point favorites. The Colonels defeated the Queens University of Charlotte Royals in their last game and covered the spread as two-point favorites.

Eastern Kentucky vs Kennesaw State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Eastern Kentucky Colonels +195 +5.5 (-110) Over 144.5 (-110) Kennesaw State Owls -230 -5.5 (-110) Under 144.5 (-110)

Eastern Kentucky vs Kennesaw State Match Details

Fixture: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at the Kennesaw State Owls

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Venue: KSU Convocation Center, Georgia

Eastern Kentucky vs Kennesaw State Key Stats

The Colonels enter this contest with an overall record of 8-6 and a record of 6-4-1 against the spread. They were put to the test in their most recent game against Queens University of Charlotte, but they prevailed 88-83. Devontae Blanton scored 22 points, pulled down six rebounds and made three assists in the end.

The Colonels' offense scores 81.5 points on average for every 100 possessions, while their defense allows 74 points for every 100 possessions. Devontae Blanton averages 16.2 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc and 46.5 percent overall.

The Owls, who are on the other side of this clash, have a 9-5 overall record and an 8-3 record against the spread. The offense scored 82 points on Saturday against Central Arkansas, which contributed to the rout victory. Demond Robinson scored 21 points in total and pulled down six rebounds. The Owls' offense scores 72.4 points on average for every 100 possessions, while their defense allows 66.1 points for every 100 possessions.

They are 43rd in NCAA basketball with a 37.6 percent three-point shooting percentage. They will have a decent chance of winning if the defense is solid in this situation. Averaging 13.6 points per game, Chris Youngblood is shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc.

Eastern Kentucky vs Kennesaw State Betting Prediction

In the Owls' previous six home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of less than 400, the over is 4-1-1. The Owls have a history of playing to overs at home, and this game won't be any different.

The Colonels are scoring 81.5 points a game on average, so they ought to have no trouble doing so here. But they will find it difficult to defend in this situation because of their defense. Bet on the totals to exceed

Pick: Over 144.5 (-110)

