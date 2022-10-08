Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Western Michigan Broncos Prediction, Picks, and Odds - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will take on the Western Michigan Broncos in college football action on Saturday (October 8).

The Eagles have had a mixed season so far with two losses and three wins in five games.They are fourth in the MAC West standings. The Broncos, meanwhile, have not done well and have lost games due to inconsistency. They are in second place in the MAC West standings.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Western Michigan Broncos Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER EASTERN MICHIGAN +175 +5.5(-110) o55(-110) WESTERN MICHIGAN -200 -5.5(-110) u55(-105)

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Western Michigan Broncos match Details

Fixture: Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Western Michigan Broncos

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Western Michigan Broncos Key Stats

The Eagles have done decently on offense, covering 1056 passing yards at an average of 7.2 yards per attempt and a completion percentage of 63.0 percent. Quarterback Taylor Powell has a major share of 681 passing yards at an average of 7.2 yards per attempt with four TDs

While rushing, they have covered 824 yards at an average of 4.6 yards per attempt. They have improved a lot from last season and will try to sustain that for a while.The defense needs improvement and might have to work on it to do this season.

The Broncos have not covered many passing yards and have struggled because of that. They have an average of 6.5 yards per passing attempt. Quarterback Jack Salopek has done well with an average of 6.4 yards per attempt and four TDs and five interceptions.

While rushing, they have done below average and have covered 632 yards this season. They have seven TDs and 184 rushing attempts The defense has not done well but came out on top in the last game.

TEAM PASSING YARDS/GAME PASSING TOUCHDOWNS E. MICHIGAN 210.4 9 W. MICHIGAN 1752 5

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs Western Michigan Broncos Betting Prediction

Taylor Powell could play a key role here. He has been very consistent for the Eagles with four TDs and five interceptions.

The Eagles are well balanced to win due to their recent form and better team composition. They have a strong offense and should exploit the patchy Broncos ti taje a win.

Prediction: Take Eagles on Spread,+5.5

Poll : 0 votes