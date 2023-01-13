Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 13 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are still on the road, this time playing in Ohio as they are set to face the Akron Zips.

Eastern Michigan lost to Western Michigan on Tuesday, their third loss in four games. The Eagles' season has been miserable thus far, as they've only won four games. They'll be looking to avoid a fifth straight loss on the road tonight.

Akron's season has been much better so far. The Zips are 10-6 and have a sparkling 8-0 record at home. They'll look to move to 3-1 in the MAC this season and keep pace with the other top teams.

This game is important for both sides. Let's see how they stack up tonight.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Eastern Michigan +13.5 (-114) Over 141.5 (-110) +680 Akron -13.5 (-106) Under 141.5 (-110) -1100

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Match Details

Fixture: Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Akron Zips

Date and Time: Friday, January 14, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Key Stats

A major reason that Eastern Michigan is 4-12 is that they are one of the worst defensive teams in college basketball. They allow 80.1 points per game, 358th among 363 schools. Opponents are hitting 48.8% of their shots against Eastern Michigan, also 358th nationally.

Akron's defense is among the best in the country. They hold opposing teams to 62.8 points per game (33rd) and 41.7% shooting (106th).

Offensively, Eastern Michigan has better numbers, putting up 73.1 points per game on 43.0% shooting. Akron only puts up 69.7 points per game and only knocks down 41.7% of their shots (315th).

Akron should have a significant edge in rebounding. The Zips are pulling down 37.1 boards per game, while the Eagles are grabbing 31.9 rebounds per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Akron Betting Prediction

Akron's offense doesn't look pretty on paper, but at home it's been a different story. They are putting up 78.0 points per game at home this season along with their usual stout defense and winning ways.

Facing one of the worst defensive teams at home should lead to a great offensive performance, which is what usually holds them back. Eastern Michigan will struggle to score and give up too many points to keep it close. Akron covers at home.

Prediction: Akron -13.5 (-106)

