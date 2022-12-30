Eastern Michigan vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The last time the Eastern Michigan Eagles played, they won a nail-biter at home. Tonight, they get a chance to win a second straight when they face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Eastern Michigan has struggled this season, especially on the road, where they've only won one of the five games they have played so far. This will be their final game before beginning conference play.

South Carolina won their most recent game, evening up their record at 6-6. That win pushed their record at home to 5-0, a number they'll hope to improve on before beginning SEC play in the new year.

This is a chance for both teams to end 2022 on a high note, so let's see how Eastern Michigan and South Carolina will stack up tonight.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Carolina Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Eastern Michigan +8.5 (-110) Over 141.0 (-110) +310 South Carolina -8.5 (-110) Under 141.0 (-110) -380

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Eastern Michigan vs. South Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Eastern Michigan Eagles @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Date and Time: Friday, December 31, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Eastern Michigan vs. South Carolina Key Stats

The Eastern Michigan offense is very efficient at shooting threes, as they knock down 35.8% of their attempts, which ranks 99th in the nation. The South Carolina defense allows opponents to hit threes at a high clip, as their three-point percentage against is 34.8%, which is 267th in the country.

Oddly enough, Eastern Michigan's defense allows opponents to hit 34.7% of their threes, which is 266th. But South Carolina only makes 32.6% of their three-point attempts, 247th in the nation.

South Carolina grabs far more rebounds per game than Eastern Michigan. The Gamecocks are pulling down 36.3 boards per game, compared to the Eagles, who only grab 31.5 rebounds per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. South Carolina Betting Prediction

While South Carolina will likely come away with a win, I don't expect it to come by more than a handful of points.

Their offense isn't strong enough to take advantage of a weak Eastern Michigan defense, and Eastern Michigan's three-point shooting will keep them in the game. South Carolina wins, but Eastern Michigan keeps it within nine points.

Prediction: Eastern Michigan +8.5 (-110)

