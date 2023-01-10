Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 10 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos are prepared to run up and down the court tonight in a MAC showdown.

Eastern Michigan beat Central Michigan on their home floor last time out, led by Emoni Bates' 26-point performance. It was their first conference win in two tries this season. They'll be looking for their second road win tonight, as they're 1-5 away from home.

Speaking of road woes, Western Michigan has lost three in a row, all on the road. They're fortunate to be back home tonight, where all four of their wins have come. The Broncos are still searching for their first win in MAC play this season.

Both teams are off to lackluster starts this season. Let's see who can pick up a much-needed win tonight.

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Eastern Michigan +2.5 (-110) Over 146.5 (-110) +125 Western Michigan -2.5 (-110) Under 146.5 (-110) -150

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Match Details

Fixture: Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Western Michigan Broncos

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: University Arena (MI)

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Key Stats

The Western Michigan Broncos are allowing their opponents to knock down 45.6% of their shots, which is 308th in the nation. They allow 71.3 points per game, 241st.

Not to be outdone, Eastern Michigan's opponents shoot 49.0%, 360th out of the 363 teams in the NCAA. They are giving up 79.8 points per game, which is 356th in the country.

Western Michigan should have a far better time on the glass tonight. They are pulling down 38.3 rebounds per game, while Eastern Michigan is only securing 31.9 boards per game.

Eastern Michigan averages more points per game but is less efficient. The Eagles score 72.7 points per game on 42.8% shooting. The Western Michigan Broncos are putting up 69.0 points per game on 44.2% shooting this season.

Eastern Michigan is averaging 7.2 steals per game, which is 131st in the country.

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Betting Prediction

Both teams have defenses that allow enemy teams to score at will. A lot of field goals should be hit tonight by both teams. While neither offense is in the running for top in college basketball, they should both enjoy a great performance tonight. I think the over hits.

Prediction: Over 146.5 (-110)

