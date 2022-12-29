Eastern Washington vs Montana Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Eastern Washington Eagles are off to a 6-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Big Sky Conference, and on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the Northwest Indian College Eagles (130-54) and will now take on the Montana Grizzlies, who are on a 6-6 start to the season, and third in the same conference.

They suffered a loss against the No.10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (85-75) in their last outing and will now host this game at the Dahlberg Arena on Thursday (December 29) where they will look to start winning games again.

The Eagles, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning run.

Eastern Washington Eagles vs Montana Grizzlies: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Eastern Washington Eagles +200 +5.5 (-110) O 141.5 (-110) Montana Grizzlies -245 -5.5 (-110) U 141.5 (-110)

The Eagles have started the season on a positive note with six wins and seven losses. The most impressive wins have been against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (60-52), the North Dakota State Bison (78-70), and the California Golden Bears (50-48). Their away form is terrible at 1-5, something they would like to improve on tonight.

The team is just above the averaging mark in offense, scoring 72.5 points per game, which ranks 175th in the country whereas conceding 69.2 points per game, which ranks 197th in the nation.

The Montana Grizzlies have had a mixed start to the season with six wins and six losses. There have been some memorable wins like the one against the Merrimack College Warriors (62-51), the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (81-56), and the North Dakota State Bison (82-75). The team is below par on the offensive front, averaging only 68.4 points per game, which ranks 278th while conceding 68.8 points, which ranks 185th in the nation.

Eastern Washington Eagles vs Montana Grizzlies: Match Details

Fixture: Eastern Washington Eagles @ Montana Grizzlies

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Dahlberg Arena

Eastern Washington Eagles vs Montana Grizzlies: Prediction

Four of the Grizzlies' last five games have been below the total mark. Four of their last five home games have gone below the total line against a team that has a losing record.

Montana has a small 6-4 advantage over Eastern Washington in their previous 10 meetings. They have managed to win two of their last three encounters and are slight favorites even though the Eagles are on a two-game winning streak. Expect a close and entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: Total Under 141.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes