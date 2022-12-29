Elon vs Drexel Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Elon Phoenix will take on the Drexel Dragons at the Daskalakis Center in the NCAA on Thursday (December 29).

They're off to a terrible 2-11 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're 12thin the Colonial Athletic Conference and are on a three-game losing streak. They're coming off a 96-72 loss against the No.16 Indiana Hoosiers (96-72) in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Dragons, who are on a 6-6 start to the season, are sixth in the same conference. They beat the Delaware State Hornets 85-52 in their last outing.

Elon Phoenix vs Drexel Dragons: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Elon Phoenix +11.5 (-110) O 136.5 (-110) Drexel Dragons -11.5 (-110) U 136.5 (-110)

Phoenix have had a disastrous start to the season with only two wins and 11 losses. The wins have come against the Erskine College Flying Feet (80-55) and the Johnson & Wales University Charlotte Wildcats (101-69). They're 0-6 away from home.

The team has been below par on offense, averaging 68.9 points per game, while conceding a massive 75.2 points per outing, which ranks 321st in the nation.

The Dragons, meanwhile, are in a much better position compared to Phoenix, with six wins and six losses. Their most impressive wins have come against the Old Dominion Monarchs (71-59), Lafayette Leopards (64-56) and La Salle Explorers (65-58).

The team has not done well offensively, averaging only 68.8 points per game, which ranks 309th, while conceding 62.2 points, which ranks 42nd in the nation.

Elon Phoenix vs Drexel Dragons: Match Details

Fixture: Elon Phoenix @ Drexel Dragons

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 04:00 pm ET

Venue: Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Elon Phoenix vs Drexel Dragons: Prediction

The Dragons are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games on a Thursday. They're 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning percentage of below .400.

Drexel has a big 7-3 advantage over Elon in their last ten meetings. Based on current stats and form, the Dragons have an advantage. It should be a difficult away game for Phoenix.

Final Prediction: Drexel -11.5 (-110)

