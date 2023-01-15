Fairfield vs Saint Peters Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 15 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Saint Peter's Peacocks will be home to face the Fairfield Stags on Sunday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference showdown. Saint Peter's is 7-10, and they've lost four straight, previously losing to Quinnipiac. Fairfield lost on Friday to Iona, dropping their record to 6-10. Earlier this year, Fairfield beat Saint Peter's 67-55, but now that the Peacocks are home, we'll see if they can avenge that loss.

Fairfield Stags vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Fairfield Stags +2 (-110) Over 123 (-110) +120 Saint Peter's Peacocks -2 (-110) Under 123 (-110) -141

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Fairfield Stags vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks Match Details

Fixture: Fairfield Stags @ Saint Peter's Peacocks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Victor R. Yanitelli Recreation Life Center

Fairfield Stags vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks Key Stats

Fairfield has not shot the ball well this year, as they're converting just 39.8% of their field goals and 27.7% of their threes. Against MAAC opponents, the Stags have shot just as badly, which is concerning with a lot of conference games coming up. They do play at a pretty slow pace, which does hurt their ability to get easier buckets in transition.

The Stags have mainly relied on Supreme Cook, who averages 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, as well as Caleb Fields (12.8 PPG), but Fields is questionable for today's contest. Fairfield needs to create better looks going forward, especially this afternoon, to snap their losing streak.

Saint Peter's is even worse efficiency-wise, as they shoot 38.9% overall and in conference games. Guards Isiah Dasher (14.1 PPG) and Jaylen Murray (11.5 PPG) lead the way on offense, but overall the Peacocks don't have a ton of scoring options. When they faced Fairfield in December, they shot just 36.9% from the field and scored just 55 points. This afternoon, they'll need to be a lot better offensively to end their four-game skid.

Fairfield Stags vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks Betting Prediction

Fairfield is 2-4 in conference play, while Saint Peter's is 2-6, and both are slumping badly at the moment. The Stags are 0-6 on the road, though, and if their second-leading scorer, Caleb Fields, sits, it'll tilt the advantage in the Peacocks' favor. I'm going with Saint Peter's here to win and cover since the home team is 7-3 ATS in the previous ten head-to-head meetings. Also, take the under here, as all eight of the Peacocks' day games this year have gone under.

Prediction: Saint Peter's -2 (-110) & Under 123 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 49-34-3 (+111.1 units)

