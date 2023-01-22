Fairfield vs Siena Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | MAAC | College Basketball

The Fairfield Stags and Siena Saints will compete in the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, the Stags (8-10) defeated Canisius 67-58. They have won two of their last five games, including two in a row.

The Saints (13-6) defeated Mount St. Mary's 72–57 on Friday too. Overall, they have won four of their last five games.

Last year, the Saints defeated the Stags three times, including a 70-61 victory on New Year's Day. In the overall history of the rivalry, the Saints have prevailed 47–30.

Fairfield vs Siena Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Fairfield Stags +235 +6.5 (-110) Over 135 (-110) Siena Saints -280 -6.5 (-110) Under 135 (-110)

Fairfield vs Siena Match Details

Fixture: Fairfield Stags at Siena Saints

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Times Union Center, Albany, New York

Fairfield vs Siena Key Stats

The Stags are tied for fourth place with Manhattan after going 4-4 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play. They were predicted by the MAAC preseason poll to finish fifth and are still in the fight despite an 8-10 overall record. The Stags defeated the Golden Griffins at home on Friday.

The Stags score 64.9 points per contest, ranking 334th overall, on 40.5 percent shooting, including 28.3 percent from three-point range (356th). They average 32.2 rebounds per game (183rd) and have a +0.8 rebounding margin, both of which are 152nd-best overall. In terms of adjusted offensive effectiveness for the schedule, they are ranked 303rd nationally.

The Stags allow 64.6 points per game (60th), on 42.4 percent shooting (146th), with 29.3 percent coming from long range (25th). Schedule-adjusted defensive efficiency places it at No. 189.

A 7-1 record puts the Saints in first place in the MAAC. The Saints have outperformed their preseason projections despite being picked to finish sixth in the conference. By defeating the Mountaineers by 15, they were able to recover from their Friday defeat to Canisius.

On 45.3 percent of their shots, including 36.2 percent from three-point range, the Saints are scoring an average of 70.8 points. The Saints have a +3.8 rebounding margin and a 31.6 average rebounding rate. They also make 76.5 percent of their free throws. Schedule-adjusted offensive efficiency has it in 144th place nationwide.

The Saints are allowing 67.6 points on 45.8 percent shooting, which includes 32.7 percent from three-point range. Their assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 245th, and their schedule-adjusted defensive effectiveness is 182nd.

Fairfield vs Siena Betting Prediction

The Saints never drop games to underdogs. The Saints' defeat at Canisius two weeks ago was an anomaly, and it was also their second away game against the Golden Griffins this year. Their only other defeat against a team with a losing record was in Washington against Georgetown.

To compete with the Saints, the Stags lack the scoring possibilities in their toolbox. Their only chance of success is if their three-point defense can keep the Saints at bay long enough to keep the game close. However, it won't be sufficient to cover the spread.

Pick: Siena Saints -6.5 (-110)

