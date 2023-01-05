Fairleigh Dickinson vs St Francis Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 5 | NEC | College Basketball

On Thursday, a collegiate basketball matchup between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers will take place at the Peter Aquilone Court. The Terriers defeated the Knights 81-64 in their last matchup between the two teams in February last year.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs St. Francis Brooklyn Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Fairleigh Dickinson Knights +118 +2.5 (-110) Over 143.5 (-110) St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers -130 -2.5 (-110) Under 143.5 (-110)

Fairleigh Dickinson vs St. Francis Brooklyn Match Details

Fixture: FDU Knights at St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Peter Aquilone Court, New York

Fairleigh Dickinson vs St. Francis Brooklyn Key Stats

The Knights enter this contest with an 8-8 overall record and a 4-10 record against the spread. The Knights scored 99 points last Saturday against Centenary, defeating them by 49 points.

Ansley Almonor had 19 points and seven rebounds in total. The Knights average 77.9 points for every 100 possessions while allowing 76.6 points for every 100 possessions on defense. In the league, the offense is rated 66th. They are taking the 11th-most shots per game (64.8) in collegiate basketball.

The Terriers, who are on the other side of this clash, have a 6-7 overall record while going 7-4 against the spread. The Terriers only scored 52 points in their most recent game against Central Connecticut State, which contributed to their 22-point loss.

The Terriers are presently scoring 65.2 points for every 100 possessions while allowing 66.8 points for every 100 possessions on defense. In college basketball, the offense is rated 328th, so they need to find a way to get it going in this game. Rob Higgins, a guard, averages 11.4 points per game while shooting 32.7 percent from outside the arc. He will need to play a strong game in this situation.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs St. Francis Brooklyn Betting Prediction

In their last four home games, the Terriers have gone 4-0 against the spread.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 77.9 points per game and will easily win this game because of St. Francis' recent offensive struggles, which resulted in the Terriers scoring only 52 points in the previous game. The Knights will win this one and cover the spread since the Terriers won't be able to keep up.

Pick: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights +2.5 (-110)

