FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: $100 in Launch Day Bonus Bets & $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Betting expert Dan Smullen gives the low down on how to claim the limited-time FanDuel Kentucky promo code $100 bonus.

With less than a month to go until the proposed launch of legal sports betting in Kentucky, FanDuel Sportsbook has an incredible offer to add even more excitement to the big day.

Sign up using between now and Sept. 28 to receive $100 in bonus bets and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Registering for FanDuel Kentucky Sportsbook

to apply the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code on the FanDuel website and create your new user account. You must go through our exclusive link to get the $100 bonus automatically applied to your account when sports betting goes live in Kentucky.

Note that this promo is only available for a limited time, and once legal sports betting launches in Kentucky you will no longer be able to take advantage of this offer.

Step by Step Guide on using the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

Claim and apply the FanDuel promo code by clicking . Sign up for a new account by entering your personal information, such as your name, address, birthday, and more. This helps confirm your identity so you can start sports betting in Kentucky. Confirm the terms and conditions. Also, be sure to read the terms of your bonus offer so you know what you have to do to claim the sportsbook bonus and what betting options the bonus can be used on. Geolocation on the FanDuel Kentucky app or the website will confirm you are within the borders of Kentucky and can place a wager. Make your qualifying bet, deposit, etc., to qualify for the FanDuel promotion.

After you sign up and finish your registration with FanDuel, take a look around to get used to the top features, a long list of bet types, and more as you get started in Kentucky betting.

FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky Features

After Kentucky bettors register and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, they will see plenty of great features that add to the user experience. This includes but is certainly not limited to, their ever-popular “SGPs” or Same Game Parlays.

Here are some of the top features you'll see once FanDuel is available in Kentucky.

Wide Range of Sports: FanDuel has a long list of sports and betting markets available. Get odds on the top leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and

FanDuel has a long list of sports and betting markets available. Get odds on the top leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and Live Betting: offers some of the best live betting in the entire sports betting market. You can track great odds, lines, and more as they update throughout the action.

offers some of the best live betting in the entire sports betting market. You can track great odds, lines, and more as they update throughout the action. Live Streaming: If you want to keep up with events and stream, FanDuel has you covered. They allow streaming of select games and events right in the FanDuel app.

If you want to keep up with events and stream, FanDuel has you covered. They allow streaming of select games and events right in the FanDuel app. Same-Game Parlays: FanDuel is the sportsbook that made the same-game parlay famous. Add multiple legs from the same game into one bet to try and win big on any given day.

FanDuel Bet Types

As you get used to the FanDuel KY Sportsbook, you will see some of the top bet types available for Kentucky online sports betting. FanDuel has a long list of sports and bet types for you to use your welcome bonus and wagers on once it launches in September.

Here are some of the most popular bets you will see on FanDuel in Kentucky.

Moneylines: A moneyline bet is a wager on who will win a game straight up.

A moneyline bet is a wager on who will win a game straight up. Spreads: A wager on the margin of victory or defeat in a game.

A wager on the margin of victory or defeat in a game. Totals: Also called an over/under bet. It's a bet on the total points scored in a game.

Also called an over/under bet. It's a bet on the total points scored in a game. Parlays: A parlay is when you combine multiple events into one bet. Each bet you add to the parlay is called a leg.

A parlay is when you combine multiple events into one bet. Each bet you add to the parlay is called a leg. Same-Game Parlays: Combining multiple events from the same game into one bet.

Combining multiple events from the same game into one bet. Futures: A wager on an event down the road, such as betting on a Super Bowl Winner, MVP, etc.

A wager on an event down the road, such as betting on a Super Bowl Winner, MVP, etc. Prop Bets: Bets on an outcome within a game but not necessarily tied to the end result.

The state of Kentucky doesn't have any professional sports teams, so college teams like the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals look like they will be top options for betting on the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app along with nearby NFL teams. The ultra-competitive AFC North will be a popular division for betting with the FanDuel Kentucky sportsbook app.

FanDuel Kentucky App Review

The FanDuel Kentucky app is one of the best options if you are new to sports betting and want to place your first wager in Kentucky.

When I used the app, I found toggling between fields was a breeze, especially on WiFi.

The app's stability and performance are impressive; occasional hiccups during heavy loads are minor.

The sleek appearance with a white background ensures easy reading, and the layout efficiently utilizes screen space, keeping key info in view without constant scrolling.

Plus, spreads, totals, and moneyline prices are all conveniently visible in one view. College football is neatly categorized alongside the NFL, and the same goes for NBA and NCAA hoops.

The "All Sports" button is your guide if you ever feel lost.

Touch responsiveness is spot-on, and the bet slip is user-friendly. Picking a wager brings up the slip, and adding multiple bets is a breeze.

Adjustments are easy, with the slip updating potential payouts based on odds and your desired wager.

You won't be disappointed; the FanDuel Kentucky app is a stable, intuitive, and speedy choice.

What sports to bet on in Kentucky

When it comes to sports betting in Kentucky, you'll find a plethora of options to use your FanDuel Kentucky promo code.

Division I universities, including Western Kentucky, is the obvious interest of new bettors.

Although you can't bet, if you still attend one of the colleges, you can place a sports bet at the age of 18, which is unlike most other legal sports betting states in the US.

So please gamble responsibly.

While there are no major pro teams in the state, Kentucky's proximity to teams like the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio brings some betting opportunities.

And let's not forget the excitement of betting on the Kentucky Derby, a major event for gamblers.

Keep an eye on the Murray State Racers, too, known for their surprising performances.

With a mix of college sports and proximity to neighboring states with legal betting, Kentucky's sports betting scene is ripe to take off on Sept. 7 and online on Sept. 28.

Want to get in on the action?

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 18+.