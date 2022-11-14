FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 No Sweat First Bet on Today's NBA Games - November 14, 2022

FanDuel promo code gives easy access to new users and locates popular alternatives like same-game parlays. In addition to the initial incentive, there are a variety of bonuses for all current subscribers provided by FanDuel.

You may find promotions and increased odds on the sportsbook app across different sports like the NFL, college football, basketball, the NHL, NBA, and more.

The most amazing part is that you don't need a promo code to make use of this offer. Simply follow the link below.

FanDuel Promo Code for today's NBA games: What is It all about?

You can qualify for the easy peasy first wager after signing up and making a deposit. Most local banks, including Paypal, have the best options for funds transfer. The promotion is valid for up to $1,000, although smaller amounts, like $50 or $100, can also be used to activate it. The minimum amount is $10.

The sportsbook provides full guarantee and maximum protection to its users. If your wager is unsuccessful, FanDuel will refund you up to the maximum amount as a site credit. Site credit is not instantly available for withdrawal, but it can be used to make additional wagers. If you win, FanDuel will immediately distribute your winnings, and you can withdraw them at any time.

How do I Claim FanDuel Promo Code for today's NBA games?

The Sportsbook makes it easy to get set up and start playing. A simple registration process has to be followed in order to start placing bets. The minimum age criteria is 21+, otherwise, you cannot proceed.

Your physical location in a legal state is a must. These include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Once you are eligible, you need to complete the following steps:

Click on the link or the 'Bet Now' button. Enter your personal details (name, address, ID, etc) Make your first deposit (minimum of $10)

If you’ve followed all of the above steps, you can place your No Sweat First Bet for up to $1,000.

What bets can I place at FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify for this promo code offer?

FanDuel Sportsbook offers users to make bets on parlays, money lines, spreads, and prop bets. Since the NBA is a hot topic these days, the Miami Heat (-125) are taking on the Phoenix Suns (+105) tonight. This can be a great way to kickstart your betting journey.

Miami are on a two-game winning streak and are 10th in the East whereas the Phoenix Suns lost in their last outing but are third in the West. The Heat will host this encounter and looks like it will be a close one.

It looks like anybody's game and no matter who wins tonight, you will come out as the winner for sure. So don't miss out on this opportunity.

