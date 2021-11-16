Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Miami Heat square off against the OKC Thunder in an enticing NBA 2021-22 season clash set to take place at the Paycom Center tonight.

The Miami Heat have one of the best teams in the NBA with an 8-5 record and are coming off an impressive 111-105 win against the Utah Jazz. The Thunder, meanwhile, succumbed to a 120-96 loss to Eastern Conference heavyweights Brooklyn Nets in their most recent NBA game.

Miami Heat Injury Report

Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

Bam Adebayo is listed as probable for tonight's game against OKC Thunder due to a knee bruise. Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable due to an ankle problem, while Markeiff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (quadriceps) continue to remain absent.

Player Status Reason Bam Adebayo Probable Knee bruise Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Markieff Morris Out Neck Victor Oladipo Out Quadriceps

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

OKC Thunder have no injuries to show for ahead of their game against the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Miami Heat

With Jimmy Butler not expected to feature, Tyler Herro is the likely candidate to start at shooting guard. Kyle Lowry will be the team's starting point guard, while Duncan Robinson and PJ Tucker are expected to start at the two forward spots. Bam Adebayo might get a rest, which could see Dewayne Dedmon slot in at center.

Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent will come off the bench.

OKC Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is set to start at point guard, with rookie Josh Giddey partnering him in the OKC Thunder backcourt. Luguentz Dort has been getting DPOY shouts this season, and he is expected to start at small forward. Darius Bazley will be the team's starting power forward, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should retain his place as the team's starting center.

Kenrich Williams, Aaron Wiggins, Aleksej Pokusevski, Ty Jerome, Derrick Favors, and Isaiah Roby will come off the bench to split minutes with the starters.

Miami Heat vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry | Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro | Small Forward - Duncan Robinson | Power Forward - PJ Tucker | Center - Dewayne Dedmon.

OKC Thunder

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Luguentz Dort | Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Edited by Prem Deshpande