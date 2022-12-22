FanDuel Promo Code for TNF - Get up to $2,500 No Sweat First Bet on Jaguars vs. Jets | NFL Week 16

You may find promotions and increased odds on the sportsbook app across throughout the NFL.

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code gives easy access to new users and locates popular alternatives like same-game parlays. In addition to the initial incentive, there are a variety of bonuses for all current subscribers provided by FanDuel.

The exciting part is that bettors don't need a promo code to make use of this offer. Simply follow the link below.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code for today's NFL game: What is it all about?

Bettors can qualify for the easy first wager after signing up and making a deposit. Most local banks, including Paypal, have the best options for funds transfer. The promotion is valid for up to $2,500, although smaller amounts, like $50 or $100, can also be used to activate it. The minimum amount is $10.

FanDuel provides maximum protection to its users. If the wager is unsuccessful, FanDuel will refund up to the maximum amount as a site credit. Site credit is not instantly available for withdrawal, but it can be used to make additional wagers. If the bet wins, it will immediately distribute the winnings, and they can be withdrawn at any time.

How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code for today's NFL game

The Sportsbook makes it easy to get set up and start playing. A simple registration process has to be followed in order to start placing bets. The minimum age criteria is 21+, otherwise, bettors cannot proceed.

A physical location in a legal state is a must. These include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Once you are eligible, you need to complete the following steps:

Click on the link or the 'Bet Now' button. Enter your personal details (name, address, ID, etc) Make your first deposit (minimum of $10)

If you have followed all of the above steps, then you can place your No Sweat First Bet for up to $2,500.

What bets can be placed at FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify for this promo code offer?

FanDuel Sportsbook offers bets on parlays, money lines, spreads, and prop bets. Let’s take a look at what potential game bettors can bet on.

We have a solid NFL NFC West matchup between these two teams with a lot of playoff implications as the Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL) vs. New York Jets (NFL) inside of MetLife Stadium.

The Jaguars look like they have turned the corner as they have a 6-8 record and have won two consecutive games heading into this game. They will continue to have quarterback Trevor Lawrence continue his dominance as of late while dealing with a toe injury. The Jets have a 7-7 record and are trying to figure out if they have a franchise quarterback with Zach Wilson.

Both teams are looking to step up and try to make the postseason so it will be an interesting matchup on Thursday night.

