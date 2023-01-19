FAU vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 19 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UTSA Roadrunners will take on the Florida Atlantic Owls on Thursday night in a Conference USA clash. FAU, ranked #24 in the country, are 17-1, and they haven't lost since November. UTSA are just 7-12, and they're currently on a four-game losing streak. Tonight, we'll see if the Roadrunners can put up a fight against one of the hottest teams in the nation.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Florida Atlantic Owls -15.5 (-110) Over 144 (-110) -1500 UTSA Roadrunners +15.5 (-110) Under 144 (-110) +900

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners Match Details

Fixture: Florida Atlantic Owls @ UTSA Roadrunners

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Convocation Center

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners Key Stats

FAU are rolling right now, and they're scoring 113.4 points per 100 possessions while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their 37.9% three-point percentage is the 36th-highest mark in the country, and the Owls' 9.9 made threes per game are the 16th-most in all of college basketball. Guards Alijah Martin (12.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG) and Johnell Davis (12.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG) lead the way, and they should be key contributors again tonight. FAU has other capable scorers, and paired with their excellent defense; the Owls are tough to beat at the moment.

UTSA have been inefficient this year, shooting at just a 40.5% clip. The Roadrunners have also been consistently outrebounded, especially in conference play, where their opponents pull down seven more boards than them on average. Defensively, they give up 107 points per 100 possessions, which is concerning, and they're not forcing enough turnovers. Senior Japhet Medor (13.7 PPG, 3.8 APG) exploded for a career-high 30 points in Monday's loss to Rice, and the Owls will need him to have another big game tonight.

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners Betting Prediction

FAU are not only 17-1, but they're an excellent 12-3-1 ATS, including 5-2 ATS on the road. UTSA, on the other hand, have underperformed as they have gone 2-4-1 ATS at home and 1-5-2 ATS in conference play. With UTSA's Jacob Germany in danger of missing his third straight game, it's not looking good for the hosts. UTSA has failed to cover four straight, and they'll likely get blown out again tonight. Back the visiting Owls, who are in the top 25 for the first time in program history, to win comfortably and cover.

Prediction: FAU -15.5 (-110)

