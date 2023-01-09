Florida A&M vs. Grambling State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 9 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center will host a Southwestern Athletic Conference NCAAB game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Grambling State Tigers.

The Rattlers are a putrid 2-11 (0-2) and are on a five-game losing streak after coming off a 84-66 road loss against the Southern Jaguars on Saturday.

The Tigers have been doing well as they have a 9-6 (2-1) this season and are on a two-game winning streak after a 76-70 home win over the Bethune Cookman Wildcats.

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Grambling State Tigers Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Florida A&M Rattlers +900 +15.5 (-110) Over 127.5 (-110) Grambling State Tigers -1700 -15.5 (-110) Under 127.5 (-110)

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Grambling State Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Grambling State Tigers

Time and date: Monday, January 9, 2023, 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center, Grambling, LA

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Grambling State Tigers Key Stats

The Rattlers are a terrible offensive team, averaging 56.6 points per game. They are not passing the ball too well as they are averaging 8.9 assists this season.

Junior guard Jordan Tilmon is leading the team, averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, two assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals in 35.2 minutes per game. He needs to continue finding good looks at the basket to improve this season.

Their defense needs a little bit of work, allowing 75.5 points per game. The Rattlers have recorded 3.2 blocks and 6.6 steals per game. If they can figure out how to get a hand on their opponent's faces, it will really help them going forward.

The Tigers are a good offensive team as they score 68.9 points per outing and shoot 45.3% from the field as a whole. Senior guard Cameron Christon has been doing well, averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.3 blocks, and one steal per game in 27.5 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been doing well as they are giving up 63.6 points per game. They need to be more active on that side of the ball as they are averaging 3.7 blocks and 7.7 steals per game.

Florida A&M Rattlers vs. Grambling State Tigers Best Picks and Prediction

The Florida A&M Rattlers have been absolutely brutal throughout the season and the Grambling State Tigers are the better program by far here. Looking at the previous four games heading into this game, the Rattlers are allowing 80.3 points per game while the Tigers are giving up 61.3 points per game in that stretch. All in all, go with the Grambling State Tigers to cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Grambling State Tigers -15.5 (-110)

