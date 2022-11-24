The Florida Gators and Xavier Musketeers will meet in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament on Thursday, November 24. Both teams will enter the contest with identical 3-1 records.

Florida vs. Xavier Match Details

Fixture: Florida Gators at Xavier Musketeers

Date and Time: Thursday, November 24, 5:30 p.m. EST

Event: Phil Knight Legacy - Quarterfinals

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon

Florida vs. Xavier Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Florida Gators +1.5(-110) Over 150.5(-110) +100 Xavier Musketeers -1.5(-110) Under 150.5(-110) -120

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Florida vs. Xavier Key Stats

The Florida Gators are 3-1 to begin their season with their victories coming at an average margin of 18.3 points per game. Their only loss came by just two points. The Gators have averaged 79.8 points per game, which ranks 79th out of 363 teams in the nation. Defensively, they have allowed 66.5 points per game, which ranks 135th in the nation. Their offensive rating, 107.8, ranks 134th, while their defensive rating, 89.9, ranks 83rd.

Florida has three top-100 recruits on their roster, led by Colin Castleton. The fifth-year senior forward is second in the nation in scoring, averaging 25.3 points per game while shooting 55.1% from the field. Castleton is also averaging 8.8 rebounds per game and 3.3 blocks per game, the latter of which ranks eighth in the nation. The Gators are coached by Todd Golden, who is in his first year with the program after spending the previous three seasons as the head coach at the University of San Francisco.

The Musketeers have four top-100 prospects, however, they are led by five players who are not top-100 recruits, yet averaging double-digit scoring. Their wins have come by an average margin of 19.3 points per game, while their only loss was also by two points, as they fell to the No.11-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Xavier has had one of the nation's best offenses, ranking 28th in scoring, averaging 84.8 points per game. Their defense has not had the same success, ranking 224th, allowing 70.8 points per game. Their offensive rating, 116.5, ranks 31st in the nation, while their defensive rating, 97.3, ranks 188th. Xavier is coached by Sean Miller, who is in his first year back with the program. Miller spent five years coaching at Xavier before spending 12 years coaching the Arizona Wildcats.

Florida vs. Xavier Betting Prediction

While the Xavier Musketeers have been very strong offensively, they have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball. Look for them to struggle to contain Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton, who is in the midst of a breakout season.

Pick: Florida Gators ML +100

