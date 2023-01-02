Florida Gulf Coast vs Central Arkansas Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 2 | ASUN | College Basketball

Monday's NCAA basketball game at the Farris Center features a matchup between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and Central Arkansas Bears. The Eagles aim to win their 12th game of the season. In search of a sixth victory are the Bears.

The Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Dolphins in their last game and covered the spread as six-point favorites. The Bears lost to the Kennesaw State Owls in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

Florida Gulf Coast vs Central Arkansas Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under FGCU Eagles -435 -9 (-110) Over 152.5 (-110) Central Arkansas Bears +350 +9 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110)

Florida Gulf Coast vs Central Arkansas Match Details

Fixture: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Central Arkansas Bears

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Farris Center, Conway, AK

Florida Gulf Coast vs Central Arkansas Key Stats

The FGCU Eagles score 72.5 points on average per 100 possessions on 43.9 percent shooting, while they surrender 66.4 points on 41.7 percent shooting. Zach Anderson averages 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, while Isaiah Thompson scores 13.6 points and pulls down 2.2 boards per game.

Chase Johnston is the third player in double figures, with Dahmir Bishop pulling down 3.6 rebounds per game. The Eagles are making 75.6 percent of their free throws and shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. The Eagles are collecting 33.4 rebounds per game while allowing 33.8 percent three-point shooting.

The Bears are averaging 72.9 points per 100 possessions on average while shooting 40.9 percent from the field, while they surrender 80.4 points per 100 possessions on 46.8 percent shooting. Eddy Kayouloud averages 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds, compared to Camren Hunter's 16.1 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Masai Olowokere is pulling down 5.6 rebounds, while Collin Cooper is the third player in double figures. The Bears' field goal percentage is 31.9 percent, and their free throw percentage is 74.2 percent. The Bears are collecting 33.6 rebounds per game while allowing 34.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Florida Gulf Coast vs Central Arkansas Betting Prediction

In their previous 10 games overall, the Eagles have a 7-3 ATS record. The Bears have a 9-4 ATS record in their last 13 home games and a 1-4 ATS record overall. In the Eagles' previous 7 games overall, the under is 5-2. In all of the Bears' last five games, the over is 3-1-1.

There's no way you can back the Bears with any confidence, but the Eagles still have to demonstrate their worth on the road. In addition to losing games, the Bears have dropped their last five contests by an average score of 25 points while shooting only 36.8 percent from the field. This group is leaving the planet in free fall. Take the Eagles in this one.

Pick: FGCU Eagles -9 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes