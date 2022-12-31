Florida State vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31, 2022 | ACC | College Basketball

In an ACC game on Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles will travel to Tobacco Road to take on the Duke Blue Devils, a stalwart ACC team. Despite entering with a 4-10 record, the Seminoles have won three of their past four games.

The Blue Devils, on the other hand, are 10-3 overall and have won four of their previous five games. The first pitch for this ACC game is set for 1:00 EST.

Florida State vs Duke Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Florida State Seminoles +17.5 (-115) Over 143.5 (-110) Duke Blue Devils -17.5 (-105) Under 143.5 (-110)

Florida State vs Duke Match Details

Fixture: Florida State Seminoles at Duke Blue Devils

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C

Florida State vs Duke Key Stats

With a squad full of replacements from the previous year, the Seminoles have had a sluggish start to the season. After a 1-9 start to the season, the Seminoles have recently won three of their last four games. They defeated Notre Dame 73-72 in their most recent contest to go to 2-1 in league play.

The Seminoles have improved with two conference victories. They currently have the 207th-lowest scoring offense in the nation. They now hold the 118th and 132nd spots, respectively, in assist-to-turnover ratio and three-point shooting.

The Blue Devils, who are still in their first season under head coach Jon Scheyer, have won four of their last five games. They are 10-3 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Blue Devils lost to Wake Forest 81-70 on the road in their previous game.

Despite snapping a four-game winning streak against Wake Forest, the Blue Devils remain one of the nation's most formidable teams as the ACC competition heats up. They are ranked 116th in the country in scoring but only 261st on three-point shooting.

The assist-to-turnover ratio of the Blue Devils, which is rated 64th, and the team's turnover rate, which is ranked 79th, both indicate how effectively they play basketball.

Florida State vs Duke Betting Prediction

The Blue Devils enter this contest with a significantly stronger offense and defense. This matchup is problematic given the Blue Devils' nearly unbeatable home record (7-0 so far this season).

Their 20th-ranked rebounding club will outperform FSU's 262nd-ranked rebounding team, giving them the upper hand on the glass. The Seminoles' best chance of winning would come from a three-point shot, but they don't shoot it very frequently, and the Blue Devils rank 22nd in the nation for three-point defense.

Pick: Blue Devils -17.5 (-105)

