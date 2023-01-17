Florida State vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Florida State Seminoles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to lock horns tonight, and both schools could use a win.

Florida State have lost two in a row, bringing their conference record to 3-4 this season. Overall, they are 5-13 this season. They are yet to win on the road this season, losing all four of their contests away from home entering tonight.

Notre Dame have lost four of their last five to even up their record at 9-9. In the ACC, they are only 1-6 this season with their only win coming by one in overtime. They lost by one at Florida State in December.

In the second meeting between these teams, a win seems direr than it did the first time. Let's see how these schools stack up in round two.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Florida State +4.5 (-104) Over 140.5 (-110) +172 Notre Dame -4.5 (-118) Under 140.5 (-110) -210

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Match Details

Fixture: Florida State Seminoles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Key Stats

In the first matchup between these schools, Notre Dame shot better than Florida State, which is in line with their season averages.

Notre Dame averages more points per game on better shooting splits, and also allows fewer points per game.

Notre Dame averages 69.7 points per contest on 45.4% shooting, while Florida State averages 68.7 points per game on 43.3% shooting from the floor.

Notre Dame allows 69.9 points per game, while Florida State allows 74.0.

Florida State's biggest edges in that game were steals and free throw shooting. Florida State has five steals, averaging 5.9 per game, to Notre Dame's two.

The Seminoles went 12-14 from the free-throw line compared to the Fighting Irish, who went 7-9.

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Betting Prediction

Being at home will help Notre Dame play a cleaner game and eliminate the edges that led to Florida State winning the first time. The Seminoles are also awful on the road, with an 0-4 record. Three of those losses were by double digits. Notre Dame ends tonight with their second ACC win of the season under their belt.

Prediction: Notre Dame -4.5 (-118)

