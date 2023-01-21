Florida State vs Pittsburgh Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | ACC | College Basketball

The Pittsburgh Panthers and Florida State Seminoles square off in this ACC game. Compared to the Seminoles' 6-13 overall record and 4-4 record in the ACC, the Panthers are 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the ACC.

In the previous season, the Panthers defeated the Seminoles 56–51.

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Florida State Seminoles +255 +7.5 (-110) Over 144 (-115) Pittsburgh Panthers -325 -7.5 (-110) Under 144 (-105)

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Match Details

Fixture: Florida State Seminoles at Pitt Panthers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Petersen Events Center, Pennsylvania

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Key Stats

The Seminoles got off to a terrible start this season. They lost nearly all of their non-conference games prior to entering the conference matchups. They had a 0-9 start, with Mercer being the sole victory. However, they have improved since that awful start and are currently 4-4 in the ACC.

They defeated Notre Dame twice in those victories, 84-71, on Tuesday at Notre Dame. The Seminoles were shooting 51% from the floor while on fire from the outside. Darin Green scored 20 points for them, including four three-pointers, and Jalen Warley chipped in with 17 points.

In the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Panthers are a contender. They are tied with three other teams, one game behind Clemson in first place, and have a record of 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

On January 7, the Panthers had a chance to defeat Clemson, but came up short at home by a score of 75–74. The subsequent contest saw them suffer their lone other ACC defeat, a 77-69 setback at Duke. However, the Panthers won consecutive games over Georgia Tech and Louisville to return to the winning column.

On Wednesday, the Panthers thrashed helpless Louisville 75-54. They restricted the Cardinals to just 34% shooting from the field while shooting 50% from the field themselves. On the night, the Panthers made 14 three-pointers.

Florida State vs Pittsburgh Betting Prediction

The Seminoles have a respectable 4-4 record in the ACC, but that masks the fact that they have defeated Notre Dame (twice), Georgia Tech, and Louisville to earn their four victories.

The aggregate record of those three opponents in the ACC this season is two victories. The Panthers are at home, have a great ATS record, and can't afford to drop any more points in the ACC. Take the home team to win and cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Pittsburgh Panthers -7.5 (-110)

